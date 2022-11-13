Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Where to find Muspelheim Yggdrasil seeds - God of War Ragnarok

Gain access to Muspelheim by finding the two Yggdrasil seed halves in specific Legendary chests in God of War Ragnarok.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Muspelheim returns in God of War Ragnarok but accessing it is a bit different. No longer are you finding runes, instead, you must locate Muspelheim Yggdrasil seeds. Find the two halves to this special seed and you’ll be able to access the realm and test your mettle in Surtr’s Crucible.

Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed locations

There are two Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed halves to find in God of War Ragnarok. You will need both halves in order to access the realm via a mystic gateway. Each seed half is found in a specific Legendary chest:

  • Svartalfheim, Modvitnir’s Rig
  • Vanaheim, Freyr’s Camp

Note that the chest in Vanaheim is only available after completing the chapter, Forging Destiny.

The Legendary chest in Svartalfheim on Modvitnirs Rig containing the Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed half
Scale the wooden structure and claim the Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed half from the Legendary chest.
Source: Shacknews

The first seed half can be easily acquired when you first visit Svartalfheim. Head to the Bay of Bounty and locate Modvitnir’s Rig on the map. This is a location you will visit naturally as part of a Favor for Mimir. The Legendary chest is at the top of a tower on your way to shut down the mining rig.

The route in Vanaheim inside Freyr's Camp to reach the Legendary chest contianing the other Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed half
This Legendary chest is only available once you complete the chapter, Forging Destiny.
Source: Shacknews

The second half of the seed is in a Legendary chest in Vanaheim inside Freyr’s Camp to the northwest. The chest is only accessible once you complete the main story chapter, Forging Destiny. You’ll find it by hopping across the water and breaking some stone.

With the two Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed halves you will be able to visit the realm. Simply go to a mystic gateway and select the appropriate rune. It’s in this realm that you can partake in Surtr’s combat trials for the Favor, The Crucible. This is a great way to earn XP, Hacksilver, as well as unlock some powerful gear. Be sure to read over our God of War Ragnarok page for more collectible guides!

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

