Where to find Muspelheim Yggdrasil seeds - God of War Ragnarok Gain access to Muspelheim by finding the two Yggdrasil seed halves in specific Legendary chests in God of War Ragnarok.

Muspelheim returns in God of War Ragnarok but accessing it is a bit different. No longer are you finding runes, instead, you must locate Muspelheim Yggdrasil seeds. Find the two halves to this special seed and you’ll be able to access the realm and test your mettle in Surtr’s Crucible.

Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed locations

There are two Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed halves to find in God of War Ragnarok. You will need both halves in order to access the realm via a mystic gateway. Each seed half is found in a specific Legendary chest:

Svartalfheim, Modvitnir’s Rig

Vanaheim, Freyr’s Camp

Note that the chest in Vanaheim is only available after completing the chapter, Forging Destiny.

Scale the wooden structure and claim the Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed half from the Legendary chest.

The first seed half can be easily acquired when you first visit Svartalfheim. Head to the Bay of Bounty and locate Modvitnir’s Rig on the map. This is a location you will visit naturally as part of a Favor for Mimir. The Legendary chest is at the top of a tower on your way to shut down the mining rig.

This Legendary chest is only available once you complete the chapter, Forging Destiny.

The second half of the seed is in a Legendary chest in Vanaheim inside Freyr’s Camp to the northwest. The chest is only accessible once you complete the main story chapter, Forging Destiny. You’ll find it by hopping across the water and breaking some stone.

With the two Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed halves you will be able to visit the realm. Simply go to a mystic gateway and select the appropriate rune. It's in this realm that you can partake in Surtr's combat trials for the Favor, The Crucible. This is a great way to earn XP, Hacksilver, as well as unlock some powerful gear.