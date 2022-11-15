All Nornir chest locations - God of War Ragnarok Where to find each Nornir chest and how to unlock them in God of War Ragnarok.

Nornir chests have returned in God of War Ragnarok, rewarding players with boosts to Kratos’ health and rage meter. The only thing preventing players from gaining these benefits is the tricky task of solving the chests’ puzzles. Below is each Nornir chest location and how to unlock it.

Before we dive in, know that some of these Nornir chests can only be accessed and unlocked in the last half of the game. Some Nornir chests can only be opened after you finish the chapter, Forging Destiny. Any Nornir chest that requires said chapter to be completed will have the chapter name in bold.

Use the following links to navigate to the realm you need:

Nornir chest locations & solutions

There are 35 Nornir chests to find in God of War Ragnarok. Each chest is unlocked by activating three runes hidden in the immediate area. Sometimes this requires ringing three bells, lighting three braziers, destroying statues, or rotating signs.

Each Nornir chest will reward either an Idunn Apple or Horn of Blood Mead until Kratos has maxed out health and rage after which they will reward resources.

When you unlock a Nornir chest you will either get an Idunn Apple that increases Kratos’ health or a Horn of Blood Mead that increases his rage meter. As you progress, it requires more of these items to gain a stat increase. The contents of each Nornir chest are not set, instead, the reward alternates between the two.

Once you have reached the maximum health and rage, any remaining Nornir chests will contain any number of resources including, Hacksilver, upgrade materials, as well as enchantments for the Amulet of Yggdrasil.

Svartalfheim Nornir chests

There are 10 Nornir chests to find in Svartalfheim. Some of these require you to come back later on in order to solve.

Svartalfheim – Aurvangar Wetlands 1

Found along the right hand side of the Aurvangar Wetlands coastline in Svartalfheim. Destroy three statues to unlock the chest.

One is beside the chest

Second statue is across the water

The last is found by freezing a geyser and climbing up above the chest.

Svartalfheim – Aurvangar Wetlands 2

Found along the left side of the Aurvangar Wetlands in Svartalfheim as the river bends to the east. Slide under a narrow passage in the canoe and onto a beach. The chest is on the right and unlocks by hitting three spinners:

One is behind the water geyser to the right

Another is down the alley to the left and up on the rocks

The last is found by climbing up the cliff to the left of the chest

Svartalfheim – Dragon Beach

Found in the Bay of Bounty, on the Dragon Beach in Svartalfheim. Three seals must be destroyed to unlock it – all three are behind geysers.

The first is behind the chest

Behind the statue of the dragon and crane, obstructed by a metal gate. Go around the statue to hit it

Near the bones and crane by the boat dock

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island

A Nornir chest is found in Alberich Island. This chest one requires three bells be hit in quick succession:

Behind a barred wall. Throw the Leviathan axe at the wooden pole a few times to spin it, causing the bell to lift higher up (do this one first)

Immediately to the right of the chest.

Hanging by a crane. Use Atreus’ sonic arrow to break the crane

Svartalfheim – Radsvinn’s Rig

This Nornir chest is on Radsvinn’s Rig in Svartalfheim. You must light three braziers that are hidden around the rig.

Beside the Nornir chest

Behind a barred fence. Climb the rig and throw your axe at the explosive pot to light it

Hidden behind some barrels that must be destroyed by Atreus’ sonic arrows

Svartalfheim – The Forge

A Nornir chest is right after the ride up the mountain in the train. This chest can only be opened after completing Forging Destiny. Follow the boardwalk around and instead of squeezing through the gap, look to the green heart painted on some rocks. This chest requires three seals to be destroyed. The statues are found:

A statue is across the chasm near the chest

Another is to the left of the chest, on the cliff

The last is out in the previous area on a rock near the wooden ramp

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Pitmines

Found within the Jarnsmida Pitmines. After fighting through the first arena and crouch-walking through the tunnel, you will need to freeze a water duct to lower a platform. Jump across to spot the Nornir chest (this should be found easily by following the main story). This requires three braziers be ignited.

To the left of the chest

Being doused by the water falling from the wheel. Freeze the duct to stop the water.

Down the path to the left of the chest and across the gap that is blocked by the cart when the water duct is frozen

Svartalfheim – Myrkr Tunnels

A Nornir chest is found within the Myrkr Tunnels in Svartalfheim. This is first accessible during the quest, Forging Destiny. This chest requires three braziers be ignited using fire. There is one brazier behind a gate that must be ignited using the Sigil arrow’s chain reaction.

Left of the chest, behind an iron fence – use the Sigil arrows to cause a chain reaction to reach the brazier. If you destroy the barrel in the back, it will spill oil, which can be ignited with ease.

In the corner of the room where the chest is located

In the hallway leading to the chest, behind some barrels

Svartalfheim – The Applecore 1

This Nornir chest is in the Applecore in Svartalfheim and requires completing Forging Destiny to unlock. From the mystic gateway in Sverd Sands, create a zipline to the other side. Go right, climb up the wall where the jet of air is, and continue up the ledges to find the chest. You must destroy three statues at the same time:

One statue is to the left of the chest on a platform hanging by a rope

Another statue is beside the first, on another rope elevator

Last statue is up the ledges to the south, tucked into the rocks

Svartalfheim – The Applecore 2

This Nornir chest in the Applecore in Svartalfheim also requires the completing of the quest step, Forging Destiny. Finding the chest can be a bit complicated, but it’s found through one of the doors where you searched for Tyr.

Return to the Applecore using the mystic gateway at Sverd Sands and work your way back through the tunnels and mines until you reach the fork in the path. This fork in the path has one side that goes toward a water puzzle and the other that requires crouching under a wooden aqueduct. Go right, under the wooden aqueduct, jump across the gap on the left and climb up. Go through the door, locate the jet of air, and cross the gap. Jump up to find the chest on your right (and another mystic gateway). The three statues must be destroyed at the same time:

To the right of the chest across the chasm, hidden by water. Freeze the water with the Levaithan axe to see it.

Directly across from the mystic gateway

To the west, near the realm tear. Explode the red pot to reveal the statue.

Alfheim Nornir chests

There are seven Nornir chests to locate in Alfheim. You will need to return to the area later on in order to access them all.

Alfheim – The Strond 1

From the mystic gateway in the Strond, follow the main path through the gap and then drop down the ledge on the left. This Nornir chest needs three braziers to be lit:

Opposite the chest

Past the chest, up high above the pots. Reach this one by dropping down from above.

Past the chest, over the edge of the cliff

Alfheim – The Strond 2

This Nornir chest is along the main path in the Strond as you work toward the Temple of Light and can only be opened after completing the chapter, Forging Destiny. Work your way from the mystic gateway, jump across the gap, and climb the cliff along the side. Continue along until you spot the chest on the right. These statues must be destroyed at the same time:

To the right of the chest

Opposite the chest on the rocks

To the left of the chest and across the large chasm

Alfheim – Temple of Light

This Nornir chest is along the main path through the temple, you can’t miss it. It’s found after jumping across the second big gap using the hanging pendulums. Continue up until you spot it on the right (you’ll be quite close to the central light and large statue). You must quickly ring three bells to unlock it:

One bell beside it

Another bell to the left on a balcony above

Last bell to the right, down a hall and in an alcove (use the twilight crystal to bounce your axe)

Alfheim – The Barrens

Another Nornir chest is to the north of the Barrens in Alfheim on a rocky plateau at the base of a building. This chest must be unlocked by igniting three braziers around the building. You will need to destroy three red nodes to access the chest – this can be done from the north side. The braziers are:

Left of the chest

Right of the chest, around the rocks and slightly higher

On top of the temple, use the Leviathan axe to explode a red pot

Alfheim – The Below

A Nornir chest is in The Below, a cavern in The Barrens. The chest is located somewhat through the cavern, past the section where you jump from rocky pillar to rocky pillar. This chest requires three bells to be rung:

One right near the chest

Another through the wooden gate that can be raised

The last up high in the window, only accessible by using the twilight crystal to destroy the nodes

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands 1

A Nornir chest is found in the southwest of the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. This Nornir chest requires three braziers to be lit. The first is easy, while the other two require a chain of Sigil arrows to ignite.

First brazier is to the right of the chest

Second brazier is to the left on top of the rocks after leaving the chest area. Create a Sigil chain from the brazier down toward the ground.

The last brazier is to the right (east), up high on some rocks. Place a Sigil arrow on the brazier, one below it hanging from the rock, and another on the wooden pole.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands 2

This Nornir chest is found below the Elven Sanctum in the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. This is accessed via a hole in the base of the building after completing the Elven Sanctum Favor. Inside is the Nornir chest and three braziers.

Use the Leviathan axe to clear the red nodes to access the chest. Do this by throwing the axe at the twilight rock so that it bounces and hits each rock, slicing through each node. Next, find and light the braziers using the Sigil arrows. Remember: You can cast a Sigil arrow at the same spot three times to increase the size of the sphere.

One brazier to the left of the chest. Use Sigil arrows to ignite the brazier using the campfire.

Another brazier to the right of the chest. Use Sigil arrows to create a path from the brazier to the campfire.

The last brazier is through the membrane door to the right of the chest, up high on the wall. You must create a Sigil chain from the second brazier up to this one. Place two large Sigil hexes, switch to Sonic arrows to open the door, and then shoot the lit brazier to create a chain reaction up to the last brazier before the door shuts.

Vanaheim Nornir chests

There are 11 Nornir chests to find in Vanaheim. Accessing all of them will require significant progress through the main story.

Vanaheim – The Southern Wilds

Found toward the top of the Southern Wilds area in Vanaheim. You must spin three symbols to make them match the chest. The spinners are located:

Left of the chest, up high on the ledge

Right of the chest, on a rock. Use the Blades of Chaos to remove the bramble

Opposite the chest (southeast) up high on a ledge the way you came. Use the Blades of Chaos on the bramble to spread fire to the spinner

Vanaheim – The Abandoned Village

This Nornir chest is found near the crane puzzle that has a swinging brazier used to clear bramble. The goal is to swing the brazier into the two unlit braziers. This can be done by turning the crane and using the Blades of Chaos to swing the brazier in the correct direction.

First brazier is next to the Nornir chest. Use your Blades of Chaos to ignite it.

The second brazier is tucked into the tree. The lit brazier will need to be beside it.

The last brazier is near the stone side where you started. Turn the crane so the brazier is close to it and swing it to ignite.

Vanaheim – Eastern Barri Woods

This Nornir chest is in the Eastern Barri Woods in Vanaheim, along the path that leads toward the golden structure on the side of the map. Three spinners must be turned to the correct runes.

Beside the Nornir chest

Along the path leading to the chest, covered in bramble (destroy with the Blades of Chaos)

To the left of the chest, out across the path in a little pergola

Vanaheim – The Plains 1

A Nornir chest can be found in the Plains in Vanaheim. This one requires three bells to be rung in quick succession. One of the bells is covered in bramble and is accessible from the mystic gateway near the blacksmith.

One bell to the left of the Nornir chest

One bell to the right of the chest, between the rock and wall

The last bell can be seen by going north to where the whirlwind is during the day and looking on top of the rock. You’ll need to clear the bramble using fire. Either climb up via the mystic gateway or use Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction.

Vanaheim – The Plains 2

This Nornir chest is located in the Plains area of Vanaheim. It is behind the gate that is protected by poisonous gas. To clear the gas, start at the gate and follow the wall around to the right to find a coffin and a traveller. Stand near the coffin and look through the gap to spot the bucket to freeze. Once inside this area, you must smash three statues to open the chest:

To the west, up on the rocks near the furthest poisonous bucket

To the east in the hollow of a tree

Behind the Nornir chest in the back of the statue, protected by poisonous gas.

Vanaheim – The Jungle

This Nornir chest is found in the Jungle, an area in Vanaheim south of the Plain. To access this chest requires completing the Favor, Return of the River. It is on the south of the area, near a mystic gateway and Celestial Altar. Find three spinners and turn them to open the chest:

On the wall above the chest, to the right

To the right of the Celestial Altar, covered in bramble. Use the Blades of Chaos to clear it

Above the Celestial Altar, in the arches of the tower

Vanaheim – The Sinkhole 1

This Nornir chest is found in the Sinkhole of Vanaheim. Go down the zipline and then double-back to the west. The chest is inside a cavern. Find and light three braziers to open the chest. Some of these require Sigil arrows to cause a chain reaction:

Left of the chest, over the edge of the broken stairs, attached to the side of the wall. Use Sigil arrows to easily reach it

Right of the chest, above the pond

Up high in the chasm near the zipline on the southern wall. Use the grapple points to get up higher. Use Sigil arrows to cause a chain reaction.

Vanaheim – The Sinkhole 2

A Nornir chest can be found in the Sinkhole in Vanaheim and can only be opened after you complete the chapter, Forging Destiny. Furthermore, it is only available after completing the Favor, Return of the River. From the Berserker Gravestone in the south, canoe up north to where the dragon awaits. Destroy three statues at the same time:

Left of the chest on a pillar near the dragon arena

Right of the chest on top of a large column of stone

Right of the chest, up the small stairs, and on the cliff to the right

Vanaheim – Cliffside Ruins

This Nornir chest is found in the Cliffside Ruins, an area to the south of Vanaheim. It requires three spinners be rotated to match the runes. Each spinner is in a hard to reach spot:

To the right of the chest, covered in bramble. Use Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction to the spinner.

To the left of the chest, over the wall and into the cavern below the hanging chain. To spot it, climb the wall to the southeast and jump across the broken bridges.

The last is on the north side of the land, behind a massive rock. It can only be hit from the other side of the river near the blacksmith. Canoe over, hit the spinner, and canoe back.

Vanaheim – Goddess Falls

Another Nornir chest can be found in Vanaheim down at the Goddess Falls. This area is accessible during the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. Climb the cliff to find the chest which requires three braziers be lit. All of these require the use of Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction. Remember to amplify the arrow!

To the right of the chest, across the water.

To the left of the chest, at the top of the waterfall

To the south of the chest, in the distance on the cliff by another waterfall

Vanaheim – The Veiled Passage

This Nornir chest is best accessed after completing the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. It is found in the Veiled Passage in Vanaheim and requires three bells to be wrung. All of the bells are across from the chest in clear sight, the trick is activating them at the same time.

Grab the fire bomb from the container and then, using Sigil arrows, create a chain reaction from the left to the right. Amplify each hex so that it is large. Once all three are large (be quick or they will disappear), throw the bomb across to cause a chain reaction. The arrows cannot hit the metal, so aim for the rock.

Midgard Nornir chests

There are four Nornir chests to find in Midgard.

Midgard – Well of Urd

This Nornir chest is in the northwest of the Shores of Nine in Midgard, down a snowy canyon toward the Well or Urd. To open it, three braziers must be ignited using the Blades of Chaos.

On a ledge opposite the chest, just above head height

Far above the Nornir chest to the left, requires climbing the wall using the Blades of Chaos

Directly above the Nornir chest, can only be reached by dropping down from the top to a lower ledge

Midgard – The Oarsmen

A Nornir chest is down below the statue of the oarsmen in Midgard. This one requires you to ring three bells quickly. One of the bells is trapped behind bars and some debris that can only be cleared by progressing through the area. You must complete the area before you can access the bell – do this first.

To the left of the chest through the crack (ring this first as it stays active the longest)

To the right of the chest behind the bars

Opposite the second bell, to the right of the wooden chest (this one deactivates the fastest)

Midgard – Raider Hideout

This Nornir chest is inside the Raider Hideout in Midgard. This cavern is to the right of the Alfheim tower, down the end of a ravine. The chest requires three braziers to be ignited. You will need to use Sigil arrows and the fire bombs to find and light the braziers.

First brazier is to the left of the chest. Mark the fungus with a Sigil arrow and ignite it using the Blades of Chaos. Throw a firebomb at the brazier to light it.

To the right of the chest is some gold debris. Break it using a firebomb and then throw a firebomb through the hole to light the brazier.

The last brazier is down the ravine near the entrance – stand at the base of the stairs and look east to see it. Use three Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction up to the brazier. Throw a firebomb at the pillar and it will hit one of the hexes, igniting the brazier.

Midgard – The Lost Treasury

This Nornir chest is in Midgard at the Lost Treasury. This one requires a bit of work to solve as the giant shield must be rolled back and forth, creating climbing points. The goal is to climb up on the right, explode the red pot, causing a stone pillar to fall. Roll the shield back to the left, climb up, and slide the pillar out to the edge. Jump down and roll the shield back to the right, which will allow you access through the gates.

One brazier is to the right of the shield and can only be hit when the shield is to the left. Use Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction to the brazier.

Another brazier is up above the shield, only reachable by climbing up. Find it on the left side, up high on a stone pillar. Use Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction.

The last brazier is behind the barred door where the Legendary chest is. Solve the shield puzzle to gain access and look right to spot the brazier. Again, use Sigil arrows to create a chain reaction.

Muspelheim Nornir chests

There are only two Nornir chests to be found in Muspelheim. One is a legitimate puzzle chest found during the main story while the other is opened by participating in the Crucible.

Muspelheim – Burning Cliffs

A Nornir chest can be found in Muspelheim in the Burning Cliffs behind a chunk of rock with a glowing mark. This is only accessible after completing the chapter, Forging Destiny. This chest requires three braziers be ignited using fire. To solve this puzzle requires the use of Sigil arrows to cause a chain reaction.

One brazier above the chest. A Sigil arrow on the brazier and one below it is sufficient.

Another brazier opposite the chest. Go around the rock for a sightline down a strip of lava. Use three Sigil arrows to create a path from the brazier to Kratos. Use the Blades of Chaos on the closest Sigil to cause the chain reaction.

The last brazier is just past the second and is ignited by standing near the Nornir chest. Connect the second brazier to the third using Sigil arrows to cause a chain reaction – no Blades of Chaos needed.

Muspelheim – The Crucible

Another Nornir chest is found in The Crucible in Muspelheim. Opening it requires clearing the Crucible Challenges, a series of difficult fights with unique constraints. Clearing the first six challenges to unlock the chest. The chest contains a Chaos Flame to upgrade the Blades of Chaos.

Niflheim Nornir chest

Niflheim only has a single Nornir chest and is only available after you complete the campaign. There are, however, at least six Legendary chests to unlock by finding and destroying Odin’s ravens.

Niflheim – Aesir Prison Wreckage

After completing the campaign, a new area will be available in Niflheim called the Aesir Prison Wreckage. This is a multi-story puzzle that houses a Nornir chest and some other bits and pieces. To unlock the chest you must destroy three statues hidden throughout the levels. Clear the levels of enemies first.

First statue right next to the chest

In a prison cell to the northeast on the level below the chest

At the bottom of the shaft in the middle

Each Nornir chest you find and open in God of War Ragnarok will reward you with either an Indunn Apple or Horn of Blood Mead. Collect enough of these and you’ll increase Kratos’ health and rage meter. Be sure to circle back once you progress through the campaign as you’ll be able to unlock some that were previously inaccessible to you. For more collectible guide help, check out our Shacknews God of War Ragnarok page.