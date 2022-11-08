Death Stranding celebrates 3rd anniversary & 10 million player milestone In addition to celebrating the 3rd anniversary of its launch back in 2019, Death Stranding recently surpassed the '10 million porters' milestone.

Death Stranding originally launched for PlayStation 4 back on November 8, 2019 and is now enjoying its 3rd anniversary. As a nice little bonus to help complement the anniversary celebrations, it was revealed by sources including creator Hideo Kojima that the game has reached “10 million porters worldwide” across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms, in addition to services like PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass.

“It makes me happy to think that there are over 10 million “Sam one” (players) around the world, all loosely connected,” Kojima tweeted.

The Twitter account for Kojima Productions also shared a fun tweet featuring two delicious looking cakes; one referencing the 3rd anniversary of Death Stranding, and the other celebrating the “10 million porters” milestone.

With today’s celebrations, we want to send out a huge congratulations to Hideo Kojima and the entire team at Kojima Productions on the 3rd anniversary of the game’s launch, and achieving the milestone of 10 million players reached.

As for what Kojima Productions has planned for the future, there have been teases recently that suggest the studio’s next game will be revealed next month during The Game Awards which is set to air on December 8. While not much is known about what Kojima Productions plans to reveal, there are suggestions the game could be called Overdose. In addition, there have been rumors of a Death Stranding sequel.

