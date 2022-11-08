Elon Musk reportedly discussing putting all of Twitter behind paywall It would seem $8 a month for Twitter Blue might just be the beginning. Musk is allegedly toying with paywalling all of Twitter.

Ever since Elon Musk officially closed the deal to buy Twitter and took over ownership of the company, the changes to the platform have been coming fast and furious, for better or worse. Musk has laid off employees, changed verification, and paraded the new Twitter Blue, which now costs $8 a month for access to additional Twitter features, verification, and post priority. Unfortunately, it might not stop at a premium for Twitter Blue. Reportedly, Elon Musk has been toying with a plan to paywall all of Twitter.

These supposed plans were shared in a recent report by Platformer. According to the report, sources familiar with the situation shared that Elon Musk and advisor David Sacks were discussing plans to possibly paywall all of Twitter in a meeting on Monday. Among the models suggested were one that would allow browsing of Twitter up to a certain point before demanding a subscription fee.

“One such plan might allow everyone to use Twitter for a limited amount of time each month but require a subscription to continue browsing,” the report claimed.

Elon Musk has already moved to recoup losses with the rollout of Twitter Blue, but rumors suggest he could put all of Twitter behind a subscription paywall.

Source: Susan Walsh/AP Photos

Paywalling all of Twitter would be a risky move for Elon Musk, despite the CEO’s efforts to recoup the $44 billion he paid for the platform and make Twitter profitable. The revised Twitter Blue has rolled out, which runs $8 USD per month and allows users verification, post priority (unverified users will be pushed down the list in replies), and other features such as limited Tweet editing. Musk’s new Twitter team has also cracked down on the platform, banning a number of high-profile accounts impersonating him over the last several days.

Nonetheless, putting up a paywall for all Twitter use feels like something far down the line at this time. As the current Twitter works on sprucing up Twitter Blue, we’ll see if the paywall rumor becomes more solidified. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the situation for further updates.