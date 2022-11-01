Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

EA's Q2 2023 earnings results shared good news as the company came out ahead of estimates on revenue and earnings-per-share.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Wikipedia
1

As we continue to coast through the latest fiscal quarter earnings results from various major tech companies, Electronic Arts is one of the latest up on the block. The prolific publisher launched its Q2 2023 earnings results and there was mostly good news for how the company recently performed. EA is cautious about what lies ahead, but its recent performance was nothing to sneeze at. The company outperformed revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations to post a successful quarter.

Electronic Arts shared its Q2 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website on November 1, 2022. In said quarter, Electronic Arts posted a revenue of around $1.9 billion USD. That was against an expectation of $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, EPS ended up at $1.07 per share. That was also up against both EPS expectations of $0.92 per share, and Whisper Number estimates of $0.88 per share.

Electronic Arts stock chart as of 4:21 p.m. ET on November 1, 2022
Electronic Arts (EA) stock dipped despite its wins on revenue and EPS in Q2 2023, based on lowered guidance for Q3 2023.
Source: Google

Ultimately, it was a strong quarter on all fronts for Electronic Arts. The company is still riding high on Apex Legends, and it saw a ton of success out of the last FIFA-licensed game.

Even so, not all is peachy for Electronic Arts. Much like many companies reporting in this fiscal quarter, EA’s guidance was lowered to make room for a difficult global economy, as well as headwinds that it feels are likely to affect Q3 2023.

Still, Electronic Arts put another solid quarter in the books and as we look forward to titles like the Dead Space remake and the company’s new partnership with Marvel, it will remain to be seen if EA falls short in upcoming quarters as predicted. Stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as further tech companies end their fiscal quarters in the weeks ahead.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola