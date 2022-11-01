Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations EA's Q2 2023 earnings results shared good news as the company came out ahead of estimates on revenue and earnings-per-share.

As we continue to coast through the latest fiscal quarter earnings results from various major tech companies, Electronic Arts is one of the latest up on the block. The prolific publisher launched its Q2 2023 earnings results and there was mostly good news for how the company recently performed. EA is cautious about what lies ahead, but its recent performance was nothing to sneeze at. The company outperformed revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations to post a successful quarter.

Electronic Arts shared its Q2 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website on November 1, 2022. In said quarter, Electronic Arts posted a revenue of around $1.9 billion USD. That was against an expectation of $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, EPS ended up at $1.07 per share. That was also up against both EPS expectations of $0.92 per share, and Whisper Number estimates of $0.88 per share.

Electronic Arts (EA) stock dipped despite its wins on revenue and EPS in Q2 2023, based on lowered guidance for Q3 2023.

Source: Google

Ultimately, it was a strong quarter on all fronts for Electronic Arts. The company is still riding high on Apex Legends, and it saw a ton of success out of the last FIFA-licensed game.

Even so, not all is peachy for Electronic Arts. Much like many companies reporting in this fiscal quarter, EA’s guidance was lowered to make room for a difficult global economy, as well as headwinds that it feels are likely to affect Q3 2023.

Still, Electronic Arts put another solid quarter in the books and as we look forward to titles like the Dead Space remake and the company’s new partnership with Marvel, it will remain to be seen if EA falls short in upcoming quarters as predicted. Stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as further tech companies end their fiscal quarters in the weeks ahead.