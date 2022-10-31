Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

EA announces three-game partnership with Marvel including Iron Man

In addition to the Iron Man game in development by Motive Studio, Marvel has partnered with EA for two more Marvel games.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

Back in September, Electronic Arts shared that it was partnered with Marvel on an Iron Man game being developed by Motive Studio. However, it seems that partnership goes quite a bit further than just an Iron Man game. More recently, EA announced that it had signed a partnership agreement with Marvel to make three games altogether with Marvel, one of them being the aforementioned Iron Man title, and then two more unannounced games.

Electronic Arts’ partnership with Marvel was announced this week, as reported by Bloomberg. According to the report, Electronic Arts and Marvel will cooperate on a total of three games, as of the agreement. The first of these is the Motive Studio Iron Man game, which will be a single-player action-adventure game featuring an original story on the Iron Man universe. There were no other details on Iron Man or the other games at this time, including release windows or what characters will be used.

Promotional art for the Iron Man game in development by EA, Marvel, and Motive Studio
Iron Man is the first of three games being developed by EA in partnership with Marvel.
Source: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts’ new partnership with Marvel should prove to be fruitful. EA has already worked closely with Disney on franchises like the Star Wars series, producing the likes of Star Wars Squadrons (by Motive, no less) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was developed by Respawn Entertainment.

With this in mind, it looks like EA and Disney will continue to further that relationship in video games with the Marvel deal. As we await further details on Iron Man and the other two Marvel games, stay tuned for news and updates right here at Shacknews.

