Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the EA Q2 2023 earnings call here

Tune in as EA discusses its Q2 2023 earnings call and hear how the company performed over this last quarter.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Electronic Arts
1

Electronic Arts is set to discuss its earnings for Q2 2023 today, giving investors and interested parties alike an opportunity to hear how the company has performed. As one of the largest and well-known publishers out there, hearing about EA’s previous quarter and what lies ahead is important. Tune in to the EA Q2 2023 earnings call right here.

EA Q2 2023 earnings call start time & livestream

The EA Q2 2023 earnings call is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 1, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch stream embedded below or by signing up via the EA’s Investor Relations page. For those that are joining after the fact, find the VOD embedded below so you can listen to the earnings call.

Before listening to the earnings call, take a moment to check out the Earnings Whispers site for a prediction of EA’s stock price and revenue. As of writing, the consensus prediction looks to be $1.37 while the revenue prediction is being pinned at $1.79 billion.

EA has a few exciting titles in the works including a new Battlefield game by the Ridgeline, a company helmed by former Bungie developer and Halo creator, Marcus Lehto. Need for Speed Unbound and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf are also two games in the works by the publisher.

In terms of more recent activities, EA’s flagship life simulator, The Sims 4, has gone free-to-play, dramatically shaking up what has previously been a premium-priced title for the company. How this affects the company’s earnings remains to be seen.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the important information from EA’s Q2 2023 earnings call. You can find plenty of coverage on our EA topic page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola