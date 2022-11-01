Listen to the EA Q2 2023 earnings call here Tune in as EA discusses its Q2 2023 earnings call and hear how the company performed over this last quarter.

Electronic Arts is set to discuss its earnings for Q2 2023 today, giving investors and interested parties alike an opportunity to hear how the company has performed. As one of the largest and well-known publishers out there, hearing about EA’s previous quarter and what lies ahead is important. Tune in to the EA Q2 2023 earnings call right here.

EA Q2 2023 earnings call start time & livestream

The EA Q2 2023 earnings call is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 1, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch stream embedded below or by signing up via the EA’s Investor Relations page. For those that are joining after the fact, find the VOD embedded below so you can listen to the earnings call.

Before listening to the earnings call, take a moment to check out the Earnings Whispers site for a prediction of EA’s stock price and revenue. As of writing, the consensus prediction looks to be $1.37 while the revenue prediction is being pinned at $1.79 billion.

EA has a few exciting titles in the works including a new Battlefield game by the Ridgeline, a company helmed by former Bungie developer and Halo creator, Marcus Lehto. Need for Speed Unbound and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf are also two games in the works by the publisher.

In terms of more recent activities, EA’s flagship life simulator, The Sims 4, has gone free-to-play, dramatically shaking up what has previously been a premium-priced title for the company. How this affects the company’s earnings remains to be seen.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the important information from EA’s Q2 2023 earnings call. You can find plenty of coverage on our EA topic page.