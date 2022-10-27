Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Amazon (AMZN) stock drops 20% on lower Q4 2022 revenue guidance

The company expected $155 billion but have now updated their expectations to anywhere between $140 to $148 billion.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
David Becker, Getty Images
3

Amazon (AMZN) shared its Q3 2022 earnings today and due to lower Q4 revenue guidance, the company’s stock has dropped 20 percent. Originally, Amazon expected $155 billion, but are now expecting $140 to $148 billion. Not only is this a large reduction from Amazon’s initial expectations, the updated wide range implies a degree of uncertainty as well.

Other details included in the company’s Q3 2022 earnings report include net income decreasing $2.9 billion in the third quarter or $0.28 per diluted share in comparison with $3.2 billion or $0.31 per diluted share back in Q3 2021.

Amazon stock showing shares at $110.96 per share down almost 20 percent in After Hours trading
© Google Finance

Touching upon recent Amazon events including Prime Day, CEO Andy Jassy notes there is “a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment” with plans to balance the company’s investments “to be more streamlined” without compromising key long-term strategic bets.

Overall, it’s interesting to see Amazon updating its Q4 2022 guidance with lower expectations. Not only this, but seeing Amazon’s updated expectations ranging anywhere from $140 to $148 billion.

For more on Amazon’s Q3 2022 performance, be sure to read through the full earnings report. Also check out some of our previous coverage including where you can listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2022 earnings call, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently being accused of violating labor laws with anti-union comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 27, 2022 1:30 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Amazon (AMZN) stock drops 20% on lower Q4 2022 revenue guidance

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 27, 2022 2:34 PM

      Wait what.

    • AlvinKlein legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 27, 2022 3:47 PM

      I wonder if others are experiencing what I'm experiencing from Amazon, and shopping less there. Their delivery people are terrible. Deliveries to my office are delivered to the wrong door 9 times out of 10 (never mind that they don't come in like UPS or USPS do), sometimes to the wrong floor. I have to check their delivery photo to see if I recognize where in the building the package is at. I don't take deliveries from Amazon at my office anymore. I only buy stuff that fits Amazon lockers, anything else I get from Costco or somewhere else, at least they use professional delivery people like UPS or USPS, not some bozo off the street like Amazon's own delivery.

    • X-GOUKI legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 27, 2022 4:04 PM

      It was me. Sorry but i cancelled my prime subscription last month

Hello, Meet Lola