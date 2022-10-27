Amazon CEO Andy Jassy accused of violating labor laws with anti-union comments The NLRB has accused Jassy of violating labor laws based on comments made in past interviews where he calls unions harmful to employees.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is currently in hot water with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in regards to anti-union comments made during past interviews. As reported by CNBC, the NLRB points to interviews including one with CNBC back in April and another that took place this past June at the Bloomberg Tech Summit.

Speaking with CNBC, Jassy noted that if employees were able to vote in a union they may be less empowered to make workplace changes, and that things would become “much slower” and “more bureaucratic.”

“You know, first of all, of course, it’s its employees’ choice whether or not they want to join a union. We happen to think they’re better off not doing so for a couple of reasons at least. You know, first, at a place like Amazon that empowers employees, if they see something they can do better for customers or for themselves, they can go meet in a room, decide how to change it and change it,” Jassy told CNBC.



“That type of empowerment doesn’t happen when you have unions. It’s much more bureaucratic, it’s much slower. I also think people are better off having direct connections with their managers. You know, you think about work differently. You have relationships that are different. We get to hear from a lot of people as opposed to it all being filtered through one voice.”

Meanwhile, in the Bloomberg interview, Jassy similarly spoke negatively about unions, stating that workers would be “better off without a union.” According to Ronald Hooks, regional director of the NLRB’s Seattle office, Jassy’s comments are viewed as “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed” in the National Labor Relations Act.

Firing back, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told CNBC that:

“These allegations are completely without merit, and the comments in question are clearly protected by express language of the National Labor Relations Act and decades of NLRB precedent. The comments lawfully explain Amazon’s views on unionization and the way it could affect the ability of our employees to deal directly with their managers, and they began with a clear recognition of our employees’ rights to organize and in no way contained threats of reprisal.”

As for what Amazon will need to do moving forward, it will first need to respond to the NLRB’s complaint by November 8 with the office having already scheduled a hearing for February 7, 2023. Additionally, the NLRB complaint asks Amazon to provide workers with a notice informing them of their labor rights whether by mail or email.

