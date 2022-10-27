Amazon CEO Andy Jassy accused of violating labor laws with anti-union comments
The NLRB has accused Jassy of violating labor laws based on comments made in past interviews where he calls unions harmful to employees.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is currently in hot water with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in regards to anti-union comments made during past interviews. As reported by CNBC, the NLRB points to interviews including one with CNBC back in April and another that took place this past June at the Bloomberg Tech Summit.
Speaking with CNBC, Jassy noted that if employees were able to vote in a union they may be less empowered to make workplace changes, and that things would become “much slower” and “more bureaucratic.”
Meanwhile, in the Bloomberg interview, Jassy similarly spoke negatively about unions, stating that workers would be “better off without a union.” According to Ronald Hooks, regional director of the NLRB’s Seattle office, Jassy’s comments are viewed as “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed” in the National Labor Relations Act.
Firing back, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told CNBC that:
As for what Amazon will need to do moving forward, it will first need to respond to the NLRB’s complaint by November 8 with the office having already scheduled a hearing for February 7, 2023. Additionally, the NLRB complaint asks Amazon to provide workers with a notice informing them of their labor rights whether by mail or email.
