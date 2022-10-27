Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2022 earnings call here

Discover how Amazon (AMZN) has performed in Q3 2022 by listening to its earnings call.
Sam Chandler
Amazon
2

As one of the few companies in the world to join the $1 trillion club, it should come as no surprise that listening to how Amazon (AMZN) performs each quarter is a top priority. Amazon will be releasing its Q3 2022 earnings results today and follow it up with an earnings call to discuss. Tune in to the call right here on Shacknews to see how the company performed over Q3 2022.

Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2022 earnings call start time & livestream

The Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on October 27, 2022. Use the Shacknews YouTube stream embedded below to tune in and listen to how Amazon has performed over the last quarter. At the conclusion of the call, we will be updating this article with a VOD for those who need to listen again or for those who missed it. More information on this latest conference call can be found on the Amazon Investor Relations page

A quick look at the past couple of months gives a highlight of how Amazon has been performing. The company has announced a new Fire HD 8 tablet, Lost Ark has received its Machinist class, and it acquired Roomba maker iRobot. However, with the good comes the bad as Amazon was also hit with a $1 billion class action lawsuit over antitrust allegations.

During its Q2 2022 earnings call, Amazon noted that its results beat revenue expectations while it saw over $19 billion in AWS sales during the quarter. We may learn today whether these stats were matched in Q3 2022.

After the Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2022 earnings call concludes, keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the highlights from the call. There are additional results coming up this week, so stay tuned for more.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

