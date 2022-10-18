Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Microsoft (MSFT) cuts around 1,000 jobs across various departments

Sources close to the matter claim many departments including Xbox and Edge team members were caught up in Microsoft's layoffs.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
1

Microsoft appears to be the latest tech firm to attempt to cut costs in the current difficult economy. Unfortunately, that came in the form of a mass layoff within the company. Microsoft is said to laid off around 1,000 employees across a wide range of departments in the company, including the Xbox and Edge teams. The company said it was part of “structural adjustments” and that it will be rehiring in key areas throughout the coming year.

Word of Microsoft’s mass layoffs came out this week, as reported by Axios. The company itself did not reveal just how many employees had been laid off. However, an anonymous source familiar with the matter put the number around 1,000. This is still less than 1 percent of Microsoft’s over 220,000-strong workforce. Even so, the layoff of so many employees at once could be seen as Microsoft adjusting to the current difficulties of the global economy. We’ve unfortunately seen quite a few layoffs as of recent, from startups like Rivian up to giants like Twitter.

Microsoft graphic for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Microsoft's job cuts are a common sight among the tech industry right now, especially as it aims to close its nearly $70 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition.
Source: Microsoft

For its part Microsoft said in a statement that the reasoning for the layoffs was to adjust the company for its priorities.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. “We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

This also comes as Microsoft continues to try to close the deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. Where North American authorities have given the deal the go ahead to move forward, United Kingdom anti-trust authorities have raised a little more issue with the deal and it may be delayed until the CMA approves its go-ahead.

Nonetheless, it appears around 1,000 employees at Microsoft have suddenly found themselves out of a job. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates to the story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola