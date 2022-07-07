Twitter (TWTR) layoffs have begun, with employees unable to sell vested stock Employees who've been with the company for over a decade are among those facing layoffs.

In a post to LinkedIn from Ingrid Johnson, now former Senior Technical Recruiter at Twitter, it was revealed that Twitter has begun laying off employees. As noted by Johnson, some of the people being laid off have been with Twitter for over a decade, with Twitter having previously assured employees that layoffs wouldn’t happen.

Not only is Twitter laying off employees, there’s also a blackout on selling Vested Stock, a situation that began on May 31 according to Johnson’s post.

“Twitter layoffs started today. There are people losing their jobs that have been there over a decade. This is a really tough day. In addition, there is a current blackout on selling any Vested Stock. It began on May 31st and the brokerage that holds the stock has no end date. So, in addition to losing their jobs, which Twitter assured employees would not happen, many of these folks won’t be able to sell the shares they earned.”

As Johnson points out, the situation is pretty messed up given these employees still need to be able to pay their bills and keep themselves afloat. Being able to sell vested stock would certainly help, but sadly it sounds like Twitter’s priorities are elsewhere.

“The money they need to pay bills and keep them afloat if and until they get new employment. When severance ends, that’s it. If Twitter has chosen to spend potential billions suing Elon and maintaining a falsely inflated stock price at the expense of the people who gave their lives building the company - that is an even more tragic story.”

Johnson concludes by wishing everyone at Twitter well, and notes that they accepted a new position last week. Comments on Johnson’s post include a number of recruiters remarking that their companies are hiring, so Twitter employees currently facing layoffs may find some good resources in sifting through these comments. Johnson also pointed out that people can reach out if they feel she can refer them to someone in her network.

All in all, the situation sounds like a messy one both layoff wise, and stock wise. It'll be interesting to see how things develop moving forward, and we hope that those facing layoffs are able to swiftly find new places of employment.