Twitter Notes will let you blog on the platform

Twitter has introduced a new feature that lets you blog to your heart's content.
Donovan Erskine
Twitter dynamically changed how its platform was used when it doubled the character limit several years ago. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not the company would increase the character limit on tweets once more. While that’s not the case today, Twitter has added a new feature that will let users create posts much longer than a traditional tweet. Twitter Notes has begun to roll out and lets you post your own blogs right on Twitter.

Twitter Notes was revealed in a series of tweets shared by the Twitter Writes account. The new feature allows users to create longer form posts in a new tab on Twitter. You’re free to write hundreds of words and even use multiple images in a single post. In a brief video overviewing the new feature, we see a user give their post a title and banner. There is also a suite of formatting tools such as bold, italic, strikethrough, as well as the ability to align text and add links. It appears that users will have the option to save their Notes as drafts as well.

Twitter Notes appears to be Twitter’s answer to Twitlonger, a third-party service that has been popular for years among users looking to make a post that exceeds the platform’s character limit. Twitter Notes will be viewable both on and off of the website itself.

Twitter Notes is currently in a testing phase and is only available to a select handful of writers on the platform. That said, anyone can view those posts to get an idea of what Notes look like and how they work. It’s currently unclear when Twitter plans to roll out the feature to the general public. As we continue to follow the newest features coming to Twitter, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

