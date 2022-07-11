Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Rivian (RIVN) is planning to layoff 5% of employees

A new report reveals that Rivian will soon layoff hundreds of workers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Rivian
4

Rivian (RIVN) is one of the biggest names in the world of electric vehicles right now. With the company just recently reaffirming its plans to manufacture 25,000 EVs this year, things were looking rather well for Rivian. However, it’s not all good news if a recent report proves to be true. It’s been revealed that Rivian is looking to layoff 5 percent of its workers.

It was initially reported by Bloomberg that EV manufacturer Rivian (RIVN) would soon trim down its workforce, laying off roughly 5 percent of workers. Rivian employs 14,000 people, so hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs as a result of the layoffs. According to the Bloomberg report, the layoffs will specifically target non-manufacturing positions at the company. There are apparently concerns within Rivian that it may have grown too quickly in some places.

rivian to layoff 5% of workers
Image: Rivian

An official announcement of the layoffs could be coming within the next handful of weeks, according to Rivian. That said, the Bloomberg report was enough to get the stock moving south. Rivian (RIVN) stock fell 7 percent on the news of pending layoffs at the company. It was valued as high as $32.37 this morning, but fell as low as $29.57 prior to markets closing at 4 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen how it will perform in after-hours trading as the news spreads.

Rivian (RIVN) stock fell 7% following the Bloomberg report.

It was just recently that Rivian confirmed it would be manufacturing 25,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year, news that pleased shareholders and consumers alike. However, layoffs will soon come to the non-manufacturing areas of the company. For more on the future business moves of Rivian, as well as everything else in the world of EVs, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 11, 2022 2:00 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rivian (RIVN) is planning to layoff 5% of employees

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 11, 2022 2:05 PM

      Oof. That is terrible signalling. Tesla went through this too of course. But laying people off when you just got a grip of funding to expand your business and achieve profitability is not good. Indicates to me that they're really unsure if they'll be profitable before they burn through that money.

      • sukabljat legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 11, 2022 5:01 PM

        Or it's the shareholders demanding a similar move to what the industry is doing, regardless of Rivian's current position in the market.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 11, 2022 2:12 PM

      With the insane demand for electric vehicles right now, it boggles my mind how they're already trimming back

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 11, 2022 4:49 PM

        Non manufacturing people, you know they grew too fast and probably have lots of managers filling out some tps reports.
        Easy to get bloated in middle management

Hello, Meet Lola