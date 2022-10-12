Caliban's Hand Exotic gauntlets - Destiny 2 Caliban's Hand is a must-have Exotic for Hunters in both PVE and PVP in Destiny 2.

Caliban’s Hand paired with Solar 3.0 is one of the strongest combinations in Destiny 2. Caliban’s Hand brings explosions and a build setup that can be tuned to not only a potent throwing knife game but increased weapon damage. These gauntlets can do some serious work in endgame PVE and PVP when building into them with your subclass Fragments and armor mods.

Caliban’s Hand



Source: Shacknews

Introduced in Season of the Haunted, Caliban’s Hand is the ultimate complement to the Solar 3.0 subclass rework. Taking advantage of the Proximity Knife and Fusion Grenades is key to getting the most from the new Scorch and Ignition Solar subclass bonuses when building into this playstyle. Caliban’s Hand makes the Gunslinger subclass viable in endgame content and creates a mob-clearing monster in all other activities of Destiny 2.

Caliban’s Hand Exotic Perk: Roast ‘em

The Exotic perk on Caliban’s Hand is called Roast ‘em. This perk provides two great benefits to your Solar Hunter’s Proximity Knife.

Roast ‘em - Your Proximity Knife scorches targets it damages with its explosions, or ignites targets on final blow. After throwing a Proximity Knife, you gain increased melee regeneration until the knife explodes.

The Proximity Knife is one of several melee ability choices within Solar 3.0 and you must equip it for Caliban’s Hand to work. The other knives will not trigger Caliban’s Hand Exotic perks.

You can use the Proximity Knife as a trap, sticking it to any surface. The recharge rate here is significant and can return your melee ability to near full if the Proximity Knife is not triggered straight away.

When triggered, the Proximity Knife will always Scorch targets. This is essential in building up to a potential Ignite which causes targets to explode. It can also be set to trigger Radiance which provides a 25 percent increase to weapon damage in PVE and a 10 percent increase in PVP.

When to use Caliban’s Hand

Caliban’s Hand has utility that goes across both PVE and PVP with little changes to the approach. There are two main situations when best to use Caliban’s Hand and that is either as a trap for your foes to fall into or against enemies that are grouped up in close proximity.

Proximity Knife paired with the Fusion Grenade is guaranteed to Ignite targets, causing a Solar explosion which can chain to other enemies close by. For this combination, it is always best to throw your Proximity Knife first as its release and travel time is faster than your grenade. This allows the knife to be in place to Scorch a target before the follow up grenade lands to push it to Ignite, causing a Solar explosion thereafter. This chain effect works in both PVE and PVP and is incredibly potent.

Strong combinations in your Gunslingers toolkit to equip are Gambler’s Dodge, Fusion Grenades, Ember of Torches and Ember of Singeing which all give benefits while using Caliban’s Hand. The Gambler’s Dodge Class Ability is especially hot because when dodging close enough to a target you can instantly refund your knife which gives it great chaining prospects.

In terms of mods and armor stats, Elemental Well mods such as Melee Wellmaker and Explosive Wellmaker can also be triggered from Proximity Knife. For armor stats, aiming for high Discipline and Strength is essential as this will reduce your Grenade and Melee ability cooldowns, ensuring you continue to bring the burn.

How to get Caliban’s Hand

The main source to get Caliban’s Hand Exotic gauntlets is by farming Legend or Master Lost Sectors when the daily rotation is for gauntlets. To find out what day it is available, check out Shacknews Lost Sector rotation guide.

Calian’s Hand Lore

ALWAYS KEEP ONE UP YOUR SLEEVE. Caliban-8 had the singular misfortune of "winning" the position of Hunter Vanguard in a card game he didn't even play. All he'd done was deal the hand that lost Tallulah Fairwind's bet—and her life—to an Ahamkara. Not a day went by where he didn't wish he'd cheated. At least then, the wish-dragon might have killed him as well. Now he sat as the second Hunter Vanguard in the City's history, chained to a desk in the Tower. Responsible for a breed of Guardians notorious for their unwillingness to answer communications or follow directions. Lulah knew how to inspire a sense of camaraderie in them. But Caliban? He was just a guy who dealt the wrong hand. Leaning back in his chair, he flipped a Light-heated knife between his fingers and tossed it up into the ceiling. Its molten edge slid into the steel and instantly cooled, stuck alongside the other half dozen blades he'd previously used to deface his office. It had been a slow afternoon. A light knock on his door caught his attention. An unassuming figure, robed and masked in white, stood at the entrance to the room. "Hard at work, I see," remarked the Speaker. Caliban scoffed as he got to his feet. "Not sure what you expect me to do from behind a desk. You know how Hunters are." The Speaker nodded, then looked up to the ceiling. "How many knives do you have up your sleeve, Caliban?" "About that many," he joked, pointing upward. "Then it seems you must get up and collect them," the Speaker mused. "Much like your Hunters." Caliban began to reply, but for once, he didn't know what to say. The Speaker turned from the doorway and called out over his shoulder. "Take your time, Caliban. The desk will be here still when you return."

Calibans Hand is an S-Tier Exotic for Hunters following the Solar 3.0 release. It may go under the radar because getting to maximum power requires some build crafting to be done. With the direction Destiny 2 is going on emphasizing builds, this one is an easy access entry to a powerful setup. For more Exotic armor breakdowns and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.