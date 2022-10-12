Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Microsoft announces Apple Music app now available on Xbox consoles

The app can now be used on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles.
Morgan Shaver
Apple
1

While music apps like Spotify have been present on Xbox consoles for a while, Apple Music has been noticeably missing. Fortunately for Apple Music users, it was recently revealed in reports from outlets like Eurogamer that the Apple Music app is now available on Xbox consoles.

You can download the Apple Music app right now from the Xbox and Microsoft storefronts, and can use the app on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles. Similar to apps like Spotify, you can listen to Apple Music in the background while you play games. Additionally, users can open the Apple Music app to enjoy other features such as watching music videos, following along with lyrics, and creating playlists.

While Apple Music has taken a while to make its way onto Xbox consoles, it’s previously been present on other platforms including PlayStation 5, having launched on the console last year. Interestingly, other Apple services like Apple TV have been present on Xbox consoles since the Series X|S launch in 2020.

Xbox Series X console from Microsoft on a white background.
© Microsoft

The addition of Apple Music to Xbox consoles coincides with the timing of Microsoft’s Surface livestream on October 12. In case you missed it, you can watch the event here, and read the accompanying blog post from Microsoft to learn more about what the company announced today.

Regardless of how long it’s taken Apple Music to be added to Xbox consoles as well, its presence is a welcome sight, and we look forward to testing it out ourselves. For more Microsoft news, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the reveal of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 laptop, and the news that Microsoft Teams is coming to Meta Quest HMDs.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

