Microsoft Surface Pro 9 laptop revealed, starting at $999

Bringing the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro lines together, the Surface Pro 9 features options for 5G and an Arm-powered SQ3 processor.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Microsoft
2

Today, Microsoft had a special Surface livestream event in which it showed off its newest laptop, tablet, and hybrid products. A huge part of this was the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9. This new generation of the company’s laptop/tablet design was revealed today and, in addition to details about the device’s internal hardware, we also learned its pricing and when the Surface Pro 9 will be coming out.

Microsoft shared the full reveal and details of the Surface Pro 9 during the Microsoft Surface event on October 12, 2022. The line will be sold in two main forms. The first is an Intel processor-powered device. The second is an Arm-powered device featuring a new SQ3 chip and 5G capabilities. Both forms are expected to ship on October 25, 2022. The Intel version will start at $999.99 USD, and the SQ3 5G version will start at $1299.99.

A layout of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and its different colors and accessories.
New colors and accessories are launching with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to fit a number of preferences and needs.
Source: Microsoft

There are a number of further options which will be available to both versions of the Surface Pro 9. Both start with a base 8GB of RAM. The Intel version can be upgraded to 32GB while the SQ3 version can be upgraded to 16GB. Similarly, both models start at 128GB of storage. The Intel Surface Pro 9 can be upgraded to 1TB while the SQ3 Surface Pro 9 can be maxed to 512GB. Both will feature a 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display (2880 x 1920) with 120Hz refresh rate support.

With the Surface Pro 9, Microsoft intends to merge the Surface Pro and Surface Pro X into one line. As it preps to launch on October 25, stay tuned for any further details or updates as Microsoft prepares to launch its new generation of laptops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 12, 2022 7:55 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Microsoft Surface Pro 9 laptop revealed, starting at $999

    • dafugg legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 12, 2022 8:26 AM

      Entire nice laptop for 2/3rds of the price of a 4090.

    • Tezcali legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 12, 2022 10:50 AM

      Since I started working from home, I have been using my old laptop more often instead of being on my computer, playing a few games (streamed from my main PC or PS5), watching football games, etc. The surface pro looks like it would be great for this. I started doing some more graphic design as a hobby. Nothing very intensive, but I noticed the surface pro has a stylus. does anyone use that for drawing in a program like inkspace?

