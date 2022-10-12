Microsoft Surface Pro 9 laptop revealed, starting at $999 Bringing the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro lines together, the Surface Pro 9 features options for 5G and an Arm-powered SQ3 processor.

Today, Microsoft had a special Surface livestream event in which it showed off its newest laptop, tablet, and hybrid products. A huge part of this was the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9. This new generation of the company’s laptop/tablet design was revealed today and, in addition to details about the device’s internal hardware, we also learned its pricing and when the Surface Pro 9 will be coming out.

Microsoft shared the full reveal and details of the Surface Pro 9 during the Microsoft Surface event on October 12, 2022. The line will be sold in two main forms. The first is an Intel processor-powered device. The second is an Arm-powered device featuring a new SQ3 chip and 5G capabilities. Both forms are expected to ship on October 25, 2022. The Intel version will start at $999.99 USD, and the SQ3 5G version will start at $1299.99.

New colors and accessories are launching with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to fit a number of preferences and needs.

Source: Microsoft

There are a number of further options which will be available to both versions of the Surface Pro 9. Both start with a base 8GB of RAM. The Intel version can be upgraded to 32GB while the SQ3 version can be upgraded to 16GB. Similarly, both models start at 128GB of storage. The Intel Surface Pro 9 can be upgraded to 1TB while the SQ3 Surface Pro 9 can be maxed to 512GB. Both will feature a 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display (2880 x 1920) with 120Hz refresh rate support.

With the Surface Pro 9, Microsoft intends to merge the Surface Pro and Surface Pro X into one line. As it preps to launch on October 25, stay tuned for any further details or updates as Microsoft prepares to launch its new generation of laptops.