Where to watch the Microsoft October 12 livestream Microsoft is hosting a livestream today to presumably showcase new Surface products and here's how you can watch it.

Microsoft is set to host a livestream today and while no hints have been given as to the intended topic of discussion, the general consensus is that it’ll be about new Surface products. Today’s livestream starts at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. and you can learn where to watch it just below.

Microsoft Surface livestream – October 12

The Microsoft Surface livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. At the time of writing, the only way to watch the Microsoft event is to tune in directly via the official Microsoft event page. We’ll be sure to update this piece should a YouTube video become available.

As for what this livestream is about, the general murmurings on the internet seem to agree on it relating to a new line of Surface products. Alex Alderson of Notebook Check wrote a piece concerning leaks from Aggioramenti Lumia that indicate Microsoft is set to unveil a new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro.

