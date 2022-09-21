Evening Reading - September 21, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Beacon Pines review: Deer reader...
- Metal: Hellsinger review: One hell of a good time
- Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose gets back to the series' third-person roots
- Serial Cleaners makes mob fixing into a family business
- More Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is already in the works
- Embracer CEO 'hoped for a greater reception' for Saints Row reboot
- Twitch reportedly attracting child predators seeking kids' livestreams
- Twitch is cutting subscription revenue for top streamers
- Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld coming in October with Xbox Game Pass
- Amazon announces new Fire HD 8 tablet line starting at $99
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A bit of a short "sudoku" today. Not only is the video length short, but the sudoku itself is only an 8x8 grid as opposed to the typical 9x9.
One phase Master Oryx
That's a lot of damage, extremely quickly.
Don't use a foam roller on your lower back
Bob and Brad teach us about using a foam roller.
A gorgeous tea holder
😍 This is beautiful !!!— Grey Technologies (@TheGreyTech) September 21, 2022
Get here - https://t.co/j9h3GPC4nz pic.twitter.com/aNjsC2zhSO
A magical deer.
Imagine thinking that the leaks of GTA VI are how the game will look on release
"ugghhh why does GTA 6 look so UGLY??? Clearly an in development game releasing in 2024 has to look amazing already!"— 🐱Sophie/Cookie🍪🏳️⚧️ (@Cookie__Sophie) September 20, 2022
Sea of Thieves prototype: pic.twitter.com/59hVnE8DpM
Imagine also thinking that graphics are ever done first.
Naughty snake room
This airport has a snake-telling-off room pic.twitter.com/9LO7KoJcBi— Josh Weller (@joshweller) September 19, 2022
Go in there and give a stern talking to all the snakes.
New Mike Flanagan creation
Welcome to THE MIDNIGHT CLUB pic.twitter.com/4zTFS9Pvg0— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 20, 2022
I cannot wait to watch this. More Flanagan content, please!
How good was Fallout New Vegas?
Every Fallout New Vegas fan pic.twitter.com/xFf76gHDqd— Micky D (@DeMickyD) September 19, 2022
Time for another replay?
Don't forget
Do you remember?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You can support Shacknews for free by downloading Shackpets. Take a moment to upload some adorable pictures of you pet, create some challenges, and vote on the epic battles that are already happening!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 21, 2022