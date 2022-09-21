Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - September 21, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A bit of a short "sudoku" today. Not only is the video length short, but the sudoku itself is only an 8x8 grid as opposed to the typical 9x9.

One phase Master Oryx

That's a lot of damage, extremely quickly.

Don't use a foam roller on your lower back

Bob and Brad teach us about using a foam roller.

A gorgeous tea holder

A magical deer.

Imagine thinking that the leaks of GTA VI are how the game will look on release

Imagine also thinking that graphics are ever done first.

Naughty snake room

Go in there and give a stern talking to all the snakes.

New Mike Flanagan creation

I cannot wait to watch this. More Flanagan content, please!

How good was Fallout New Vegas?

Time for another replay?

Don't forget

Do you remember?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You can support Shacknews for free by downloading Shackpets. Take a moment to upload some adorable pictures of you pet, create some challenges, and vote on the epic battles that are already happening!

Image shows Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola