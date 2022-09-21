Evening Reading - September 21, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A bit of a short "sudoku" today. Not only is the video length short, but the sudoku itself is only an 8x8 grid as opposed to the typical 9x9.

One phase Master Oryx

That's a lot of damage, extremely quickly.

Don't use a foam roller on your lower back

Bob and Brad teach us about using a foam roller.

A gorgeous tea holder

A magical deer.

Imagine thinking that the leaks of GTA VI are how the game will look on release

"ugghhh why does GTA 6 look so UGLY??? Clearly an in development game releasing in 2024 has to look amazing already!"



Sea of Thieves prototype: pic.twitter.com/59hVnE8DpM — 🐱Sophie/Cookie🍪🏳️‍⚧️ (@Cookie__Sophie) September 20, 2022

Imagine also thinking that graphics are ever done first.

Naughty snake room

This airport has a snake-telling-off room pic.twitter.com/9LO7KoJcBi — Josh Weller (@joshweller) September 19, 2022

Go in there and give a stern talking to all the snakes.

New Mike Flanagan creation

Welcome to THE MIDNIGHT CLUB pic.twitter.com/4zTFS9Pvg0 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 20, 2022

I cannot wait to watch this. More Flanagan content, please!

How good was Fallout New Vegas?

Every Fallout New Vegas fan pic.twitter.com/xFf76gHDqd — Micky D (@DeMickyD) September 19, 2022

Time for another replay?

Don't forget

Do you remember?

