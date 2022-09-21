More Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is already in the works Gearbox's D&D-inspired Borderlands spin-off is poised to become its own franchise according to Randy Pitchford.

When Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launched earlier this year it immediately captured the attention of looter-shooter and TTRPG fans alike. Blending FPS action with elements of D&D-style role playing games and a hefty dose of Borderlands’ iconic humor turned out to be a winning formula for Gearbox and its publishers at Take-Two. And it would appear that we have not seen the last of Wonderlands as Randy Pitchford recently referred to it as "a new franchise".

It sounds like there's more Tiny Tina's Wonderlands at Gearbox already.

Source: Gematsu

According to a report by GamesRadar, the CEO of Gearbox, and magic enthusiast, Randy Pitchford praised Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at a recent all-hands meeting put on Embracer, which is the parent company of Gearbox. Randy even let slip that work had already been started on “future experiences” for the franchise:

"Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially, and I'm thrilled that, in addition to great financial rewards from this victory that will be coming our way in the coming quarters, we have established a firm beachhead. We now clearly have a new franchise on our hands, with future experiences already under development at Gearbox."

Our own reviewer stated that “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a thoroughly enjoyable spin on the Borderlands formula” and that appears to be the sentiment of players and Gearbox alike. What form will the next Wonderlands project take? At this point everything is purely speculation, but a direct sequel would make a whole lot of sense. Either way, it would appear that the fans have spoken and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is here to stay. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details come to light on the franchise’s expansion.