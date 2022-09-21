Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld coming in October with Xbox Game Pass The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld now has a release date and could become many people's primary Xbox Game Pass machine.

After teasing it for several weeks, Logitech has issued an official release date for the company's Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld device. The handheld is weeks away, getting an October release date. However, the bigger news may be that it will include support for Xbox Game Pass, which will take the Xbox ecosystem into the world of handhelds.

"Handhelds are a natural next step in our cloud gaming evolution, and it’s great to see a world-class hardware leader like Logitech optimize Xbox Cloud Gaming for their new device," reads the Xbox Wire post. "You can jump right in with ease, anywhere you are, and take advantage of the 16:9 full-screen display. With extended battery life, built-in Wi-Fi, and ergonomic controls, the Logitech G CLOUD will allow you to progress through campaigns or get online for a multiplayer session where it’s most convenient to you."

The Xbox team adds that it has worked with Logitech directly to implement the Xbox Remote Play feature. Remote Play allows users to stream their full Xbox library to the Logitech handheld, which will offer more options than what's available on Xbox Game Pass. Those who want even more gaming options will be happy to hear that the Logitech device will also support NVIDIA GeForce Now. Subscriptions to both NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass are sold separately.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld itself, which was first announced back in August, looks like a fairly powerful piece of work. Running on Android, it uses the 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU processor. The 16x9 IPS LCD display supports 1080p across a 7" display size with a 60Hz refresh rate. Multi-touch controls are also available. Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C headphones are supported, but those who want to use the native device's sound system can simply opt for the stereo speaker. Battery life is estimated to last 23.1 hours.

You can learn more about the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, as well as issue your pre-order, over on the Logitech website. It will retail for $349.99 USD, but Logitech has an early bird $299.99 offer currently active. Logitech's new handheld with Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now support will release on Monday, October 17.