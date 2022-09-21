Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld coming in October with Xbox Game Pass

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld now has a release date and could become many people's primary Xbox Game Pass machine.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Logitech
6

After teasing it for several weeks, Logitech has issued an official release date for the company's Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld device. The handheld is weeks away, getting an October release date. However, the bigger news may be that it will include support for Xbox Game Pass, which will take the Xbox ecosystem into the world of handhelds.

"Handhelds are a natural next step in our cloud gaming evolution, and it’s great to see a world-class hardware leader like Logitech optimize Xbox Cloud Gaming for their new device," reads the Xbox Wire post. "You can jump right in with ease, anywhere you are, and take advantage of the 16:9 full-screen display. With extended battery life, built-in Wi-Fi, and ergonomic controls, the Logitech G CLOUD will allow you to progress through campaigns or get online for a multiplayer session where it’s most convenient to you."

The Xbox team adds that it has worked with Logitech directly to implement the Xbox Remote Play feature. Remote Play allows users to stream their full Xbox library to the Logitech handheld, which will offer more options than what's available on Xbox Game Pass. Those who want even more gaming options will be happy to hear that the Logitech device will also support NVIDIA GeForce Now. Subscriptions to both NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass are sold separately.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld on a coffee table

Source: Logitech

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld itself, which was first announced back in August, looks like a fairly powerful piece of work. Running on Android, it uses the 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU processor. The 16x9 IPS LCD display supports 1080p across a 7" display size with a 60Hz refresh rate. Multi-touch controls are also available. Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C headphones are supported, but those who want to use the native device's sound system can simply opt for the stereo speaker. Battery life is estimated to last 23.1 hours.

You can learn more about the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, as well as issue your pre-order, over on the Logitech website. It will retail for $349.99 USD, but Logitech has an early bird $299.99 offer currently active. Logitech's new handheld with Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now support will release on Monday, October 17.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 21, 2022 11:20 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld coming in October with Xbox Game Pass

    • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 21, 2022 11:40 AM

      this looks cool but it isn't oled and its only cloud or streaming. hmmm.

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 21, 2022 11:41 AM

        I assume it's purely a cost thing why these things aren't coming with OLED as a standard feature. Shame though. Milleh would buy every single one of them.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 21, 2022 11:41 AM

          for 299 on sale it might be worth it for xcloud alone

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 21, 2022 11:44 AM

          I thought small oleds weren't that much more than regular screens these days, didn't someone say the cost for Nintendo was minimal for oled vs lcs ips?

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 21, 2022 12:28 PM

      wonder how steam remote is with the latency

    • yAak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 21, 2022 12:40 PM

      This for $300 to only stream, or a SteamDeck for $400 that can do everything? 🤔

      • yAak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 21, 2022 12:42 PM

        And the Switch OLED is $350… why no OLED on this?

Hello, Meet Lola