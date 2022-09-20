Lucid's solo developer on making a love letter to retro games We learned more about the 2D platformer Lucid at PAX West, and how it serves as something of a letter to retro games.

At PAX West 2022, we saw a wealth of interesting looking indies including Lucid, a Metroidvania-esque 2D platformer that serves as something of a love letter to retro games. Curious to learn more about Lucid and the development process behind it, Shacknews’ own Blake Morse caught up with the game’s solo developer, Eric Manahan.

While Manahan is currently the primary developer on Lucid, it is noted that others have joined to help with the development process, particularly for the game’s music.

Lucid started out as a love letter to all my favorite games growing up, and as it’s grown I’ve sort of developed a growing team as well, I have a few outside contractors with music, friends helping with the story, my fiance’s helping with the music along with another friend Andy, so it’s a little bit dispersed. But for the most part, yeah I’d say it’s a solo experience.

In terms of where the idea for Lucid came from, Manahan remarks on how it’s an interesting story about playing the demo for Iconoclasts, enjoying it, and then finding out it was made by one person. Intrigued by this, Manahan reached out and inquired about the process of developing the game solo which, after being pointed in the direction of various resources, turned into a learning project of sorts.

Pointing out how lovely and detailed the pixel art in Lucid is, Manahan is asked about how long it took to create Lucid’s world.

It’s definitely been developing over quite a few years. I started in 2016 fleshing out the world and the characters and whatnot. I took a hiatus; it was a very different game, more traditional Metroidvania, and then I came back in 2020-ish and rehauled it in Unity, ground out the story, polished it up, more characters, more storyline… so I guess a combination of 2016 to 2018, then 2018 to 2020, to now.

