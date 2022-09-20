Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Lucid's solo developer on making a love letter to retro games

We learned more about the 2D platformer Lucid at PAX West, and how it serves as something of a letter to retro games.
Morgan Shaver
2

At PAX West 2022, we saw a wealth of interesting looking indies including Lucid, a Metroidvania-esque 2D platformer that serves as something of a love letter to retro games. Curious to learn more about Lucid and the development process behind it, Shacknews’ own Blake Morse caught up with the game’s solo developer, Eric Manahan.

While Manahan is currently the primary developer on Lucid, it is noted that others have joined to help with the development process, particularly for the game’s music.

Promo image for Lucid showing the game's colorful pixel art designs.
© The Matte Black Studio

In terms of where the idea for Lucid came from, Manahan remarks on how it’s an interesting story about playing the demo for Iconoclasts, enjoying it, and then finding out it was made by one person. Intrigued by this, Manahan reached out and inquired about the process of developing the game solo which, after being pointed in the direction of various resources, turned into a learning project of sorts.

Pointing out how lovely and detailed the pixel art in Lucid is, Manahan is asked about how long it took to create Lucid’s world.

Lucid is shaping up to be an incredible experience, and if you’re looking to learn even more about it, be sure to watch our full interview with Eric Manahan on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe to the channel if you aren’t already, and subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube, for even more awesome interview content!

For more from PAX West 2022, check out some of our other coverage including our interview with Tuatara Games on Bare Butt Boxing, and our interview with the Dead Cells team regarding the game’s new Boss Rush Mode.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

