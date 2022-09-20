Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Lost Ark to add Machinist class in upcoming September update

The Machinist is the fifth Gunner Advanced Class in Lost Ark, accessing drones, laser weapons, and other tech to burn through threats.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Amazon Game Studios
1

Lost Ark continues to be a successful collaboration between Smilegate and Amazon Game Studios since its Western launch, taking the popular free-to-play MMORPG global. It helps that Smilegate also continues to bring plenty of new content to the game, and the fun continues at the end of this September when the latest update brings the Machinist Advanced Class to the fold. It’s a class bristling with high-tech options to blast, burn, and otherwise terminate your opposition, and it will be here shortly.

Amazon Game Studios went into deeper detail about the Machinist Advanced Class and its release date in a recent blog post on the game’s website. According to the blog, the next major update for Lost Ark is set to release on September 28, 2022. In that update, the major addition to the game will be the Machinist Advanced Class. The fifth Advanced Class for the Gunner Category, the Machinist is capable of utilizing drones, laser weapons, machine guns, and other high-tech gadgets to hit their foes with a barrage of firepower from multiple sources at once.

The Machinist Advanced Class in Lost Ark in full armor with a red coat and machine gun.
The Machinist will be a high-tech force to be reckoned with, deploying drones, machine guns, and laser weapons to dispatch foes.
Source: Amazon Game Studios

In addition to the Machinist launching, and to get Machinist players up to speed with other high-leveled players, there will be in-game events that also kickoff with the September 28 Lost Ark update. By engaging in these events, players will be able to level their Machinst more quickly and make a faster break towards end-game content and high-level threats, as well as the rewards that come with completing them.

Lost Ark has been fleshing out its classes with the likes of the Arcanist and Destroyer, and bulking up content with new raids and story activities. Log in on September 28 if you want to see the latest class hit the game and stay tuned for more Lost Ark coverage right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola