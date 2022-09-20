Lost Ark to add Machinist class in upcoming September update The Machinist is the fifth Gunner Advanced Class in Lost Ark, accessing drones, laser weapons, and other tech to burn through threats.

Lost Ark continues to be a successful collaboration between Smilegate and Amazon Game Studios since its Western launch, taking the popular free-to-play MMORPG global. It helps that Smilegate also continues to bring plenty of new content to the game, and the fun continues at the end of this September when the latest update brings the Machinist Advanced Class to the fold. It’s a class bristling with high-tech options to blast, burn, and otherwise terminate your opposition, and it will be here shortly.

Amazon Game Studios went into deeper detail about the Machinist Advanced Class and its release date in a recent blog post on the game’s website. According to the blog, the next major update for Lost Ark is set to release on September 28, 2022. In that update, the major addition to the game will be the Machinist Advanced Class. The fifth Advanced Class for the Gunner Category, the Machinist is capable of utilizing drones, laser weapons, machine guns, and other high-tech gadgets to hit their foes with a barrage of firepower from multiple sources at once.

The Machinist will be a high-tech force to be reckoned with, deploying drones, machine guns, and laser weapons to dispatch foes.

Source: Amazon Game Studios

In addition to the Machinist launching, and to get Machinist players up to speed with other high-leveled players, there will be in-game events that also kickoff with the September 28 Lost Ark update. By engaging in these events, players will be able to level their Machinst more quickly and make a faster break towards end-game content and high-level threats, as well as the rewards that come with completing them.

Lost Ark has been fleshing out its classes with the likes of the Arcanist and Destroyer, and bulking up content with new raids and story activities. Log in on September 28 if you want to see the latest class hit the game and stay tuned for more Lost Ark coverage right here at Shacknews.