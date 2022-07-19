Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Lost Ark Spells in Spades update adds Arcanist Advanced Class

Spells in Spades is Lost Ark's July 2022 update, bringing heaps of new content.
Donovan Erskine
Smilegate Entertainment has continued to update Lost Ark since the MMO came to the NA and EU regions earlier this year. Monthly updates have been the biggest content drops, adding new raids, playable classes, and additional content for players to dig into. Subtitled Spells in Spades, Lost Ark’s July update arrives this week and adds the Arcanist Mage Advanced Class, as well as some new Raids.

Smilegate Entertainment outlined Lost Ark’s Spells in Spades update in a post to the game’s official website. Launching on July 20, the biggest addition in the update is the new Arcanist Advanced Class. This new Mage subclass utilizes cards to damage enemies and leave them with some magical effects. The class also features a stacking mechanic, where consecutive attacks can fill a charge meter. Once the meter is filled, a random card will be pulled from the deck - each card has its own unique combat effect.

lost ark arcanist class
The Arcanist Advanced Class arrives in the July update.
Source: Smilegate Entertainment

Players looking for a new challenge will find it in the Valtan Legion Raid. This raid is set at Inferno difficulty, making it one of the hardest in all of Lost Ark. When Inferno difficulty is on, players are Required to use the Book of Coordination, meaning that everyone’s gear will be normalized to the level of the Legion Commander. The gate progression system is also removed in Inferno difficulty, meaning you’ll have to complete the entire thing in one go, instead of stopping halfway through and continuing later.

The July update also marks the beginning of the Waterpop Arena event. This summer-themed event adds the Waterpop Arena mode, where players will fight to knock each other out of the arena by firing at each other with water guns. The event will take place every two hours, and winners will be awarded Maharaka Leafs, which can be exchanged at the vendor for exclusive rewards. There are also a slew of new cosmetic items to get players into the summer spirit. For more on the latest updates coming to Lost Ark, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

