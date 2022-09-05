Evening Reading - September 5, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Ooblets review: Gotta Oob them all
- The Last of Us Part 1 revisits Joel and Ellie in breathtaking detail
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC Edition review: Chomping at ghosts
- King's Fall raid guide - Destiny 2
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game?
- Cloudflare blocks Kiwi Farms from internet service, reversing course
- What to expect from the Apple 'Far Out' September 7 event
- New Tales from the Borderlands shows new trailer & figurine fights at PAX West 2022
- Gizmo will launch in MultiVersus a few days after next week's reveal
- Best Hunter Arc 3.0 PvE builds - Destiny 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
I hope you are all having a lovely public holiday day for those in North America, for everyone else, I hope your Monday is equally brilliant. How about we start off with a bit of sudoku? Another beautiful puzzle by Phistomefel.
Defeating the Caretaker using final stand only
Not only did Saltagreppo defeat Caretaker using the final stand, there were only three players and they basically only used Storm grenades. Madness!
Climbing time
Magnus tries out a rather tricky series of climbs.
Stay safe out there
My new personal goal is to qualify for the “never-infected” control group of some study that’ll be done in the 2030s about all the long-term health problems afflicting everyone else.— Ed Suominen (@edsuom) September 4, 2022
COVID is still a thing. Be wise and be careful.
Tricky dog
apparently our dog has slowly cut a hole in our bedroom window shawshank style while we are out and has been letting herself out on the roof and just makes sure she’s back downstairs in her bed by the time we get home. only found out because our neighbor snapped this picture. pic.twitter.com/V1isknHXLa— elan kiderman ullendorff (@at_elan) September 4, 2022
It's just enjoying the view!
An update from Miami
Miami we are on one 😂🌴☝️OID Recap #101 w/ @marcellohdz | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/RbVGRxtO3u— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 5, 2022
There's a lot to process here.
Coders are clever
Finally got the Steam Deck's gyro working in Cemu! Of course, I immediately had to take a quick break from video editing to try out Nintendo Land. pic.twitter.com/asd3laIPyu— GameXData (@_GameXData) September 1, 2022
What a great use of the Steam Deck.
I think this guy was onto something
August 10, 2022
Seems like it could take off.
Halo Infinite is aging like milk
Guys I found the real Halo Infinite roadmap pic.twitter.com/SD2Z5qy7YD— Master Chief Against Kpop (@ChiefAgainstKpo) September 3, 2022
For a game that started so well, it sure does keep falling over.
