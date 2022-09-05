Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 5, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you are all having a lovely public holiday day for those in North America, for everyone else, I hope your Monday is equally brilliant. How about we start off with a bit of sudoku? Another beautiful puzzle by Phistomefel.

Defeating the Caretaker using final stand only

Not only did Saltagreppo defeat Caretaker using the final stand, there were only three players and they basically only used Storm grenades. Madness!

Climbing time

Magnus tries out a rather tricky series of climbs.

Stay safe out there

COVID is still a thing. Be wise and be careful.

Tricky dog

It's just enjoying the view!

An update from Miami

There's a lot to process here.

Coders are clever

What a great use of the Steam Deck.

I think this guy was onto something

Seems like it could take off.

Halo Infinite is aging like milk

For a game that started so well, it sure does keep falling over.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Image of Sam's cat Rad asleep

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola