Evening Reading - September 5, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you are all having a lovely public holiday day for those in North America, for everyone else, I hope your Monday is equally brilliant. How about we start off with a bit of sudoku? Another beautiful puzzle by Phistomefel.

Defeating the Caretaker using final stand only

Not only did Saltagreppo defeat Caretaker using the final stand, there were only three players and they basically only used Storm grenades. Madness!

Climbing time

Magnus tries out a rather tricky series of climbs.

Stay safe out there

My new personal goal is to qualify for the “never-infected” control group of some study that’ll be done in the 2030s about all the long-term health problems afflicting everyone else. — Ed Suominen (@edsuom) September 4, 2022

COVID is still a thing. Be wise and be careful.

Tricky dog

apparently our dog has slowly cut a hole in our bedroom window shawshank style while we are out and has been letting herself out on the roof and just makes sure she’s back downstairs in her bed by the time we get home. only found out because our neighbor snapped this picture. pic.twitter.com/V1isknHXLa — elan kiderman ullendorff (@at_elan) September 4, 2022

It's just enjoying the view!

An update from Miami

There's a lot to process here.

Coders are clever

Finally got the Steam Deck's gyro working in Cemu! Of course, I immediately had to take a quick break from video editing to try out Nintendo Land. pic.twitter.com/asd3laIPyu — GameXData (@_GameXData) September 1, 2022

What a great use of the Steam Deck.

I think this guy was onto something

Seems like it could take off.

Halo Infinite is aging like milk

Guys I found the real Halo Infinite roadmap pic.twitter.com/SD2Z5qy7YD — Master Chief Against Kpop (@ChiefAgainstKpo) September 3, 2022

For a game that started so well, it sure does keep falling over.

