Gizmo will launch in MultiVersus a few days after next week's reveal

Gizmo was supposed to come to the MultiVersus roster during his reveal on September 6, but will be delayed a couple more days.
TJ Denzer
Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
The details on Gizmo coming to MultiVersus have been coming fast and furious since the little Mogwai’s tease earlier this week. We now know that Gizmo from the Gremlins films was set to be the subject of a content reveal next week, and that he’ll be a separate character from Stripe, also from the Gremlins films. However, we didn’t know that Gizmo was supposed to launch during the original reveal event next week. That was, until Player First Games announced a delay on the character that will push it back further into the week.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the delay on Gizmo in MultiVersus via the game’s Twitter on September 2, 2022. According to the post, Gizmo was expected to launch during the teased content reveal that was coming on September 6. We were supposed to get the little Mogwai the same day. Unfortunately, it seems Player First Games feels Gizmo needs a little more time in development. His launch has been delayed to September 8, 2022, a couple days after the supposed reveal will still take place.

The MultiVersus tweet stating that Gizmo will be coming to the game on September 8, 2022.
Player First Games was apparently set to launch Gizmo with his reveal on September 6, but has delayed his launch in the roster back to September 8.
Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Gizmo’s confirmation as a new character has been a bit of a whirlwind. Coming off the back of Morty coming to the game, we would have assumed Rick, Black Adam, and Stripe were up next. That is seemingly not the case. Gizmo is coming in ahead of all of them and despite the teaser, game director Tony Huynh was pretty quick to reveal that Gizmo was who the devs were teasing. There’s no telling what kind of fighter Gizmo will be. If he brings his Rambo costume, he could be a long-range menace. He could also be a loving little support character aiding you in battle.

Whatever the case, we’ll see what Gizmo’s kit looks like next week and he’ll release a couple days after on September 8, 2022. Stay tuned for more MultiVersus coverage and details as they become available here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

