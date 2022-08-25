Evening Reading - August 25, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

There's plenty of awesome #RocketLeague action going down on Big Team Building this week! Tune in LIVE: https://t.co/AII6MeMf34 pic.twitter.com/XzmagId9Vl — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 26, 2022

People who buy Madden every year...

Seeing bad reviews about the new madden pic.twitter.com/5nY2ROobkE — Dylan Nichols (@dylan_nichols12) August 20, 2022

The game is bad, and EA should feel bad.

How about some GMEvening Viewing?

"The end justifies the memes." - Jom Cromor (Banned Jim Cramer Twitter character account)

The Kit & Krysta Podcast addresses employee issues at Nintendo

Kit and Krysta are former Nintendo employees, and they have some opinions on what the Big N needs to do to address the latest employee complaints.

Bendable Xeneon Flex Ultrawide Gaming Display revealed by Corsair

What a strange new world of bendable displays we live in. This 45-inch screen is something else! Thanks to jdcope for bringing this to our attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.

The Rock has a special message for our readers

Zoom in on The Rock's nose pic.twitter.com/KkSXhr6YLA — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 25, 2022

Do you smell what he is cooking?

A Very Special Canton Ohio Weather Report

16 acres and a Sports Dome for $1.98 million seems like a kinda steep sales price. Earlier this year, 80 acres of farmland down the street from the dome sold for $4.1 million at auction. Strange times in Canton, Ohio.

Sanic, he can really move!

this video<3333 pic.twitter.com/ZNnO7hxgHD — literally um jammer lammy (@ChillaxinSonic) August 24, 2022

What a great role model!

Figure out your infrastructure?

How's your scaling going?

Armadillo's got skills

Armadillo catching a ball..



The little jump and roll over.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/acYi45fTY6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 24, 2022

Maybe the Lakers could sign this guy?

Impatient Panda

He was hangy!

Oh hi, Mark!

Oculus and newspapers died for this.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 25, 2022.

Lola is the best dog and Shacknews CEO.

Source: Shackpets

