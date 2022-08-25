Evening Reading - August 25, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
There's plenty of awesome #RocketLeague action going down on Big Team Building this week! Tune in LIVE: https://t.co/AII6MeMf34 pic.twitter.com/XzmagId9Vl— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 26, 2022
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me dances with the mystique of a notorious serial killer
- Park Beyond wants theme park builders to be fresh and imaginative
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X review: Sleek, stylish, comfortable
- Saints Row (2022) review: Identity crisis
- Madden NFL 23 review: In the Maddenverse of Badness
- Midnight Fight Express review: Gotta brawl 'em all
- TWD: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution goes big in the French Quarter
- GameStop (GME) adds stock compensation plan and increasing hourly pay for store leaders
- Morty move list, perks, skins, & Mastery Level rewards - MultiVersus
- Destiny 2: Season of Plunder campaign walkthrough
And now... Other Stuff from The Internet!!!
People who buy Madden every year...
Seeing bad reviews about the new madden pic.twitter.com/5nY2ROobkE— Dylan Nichols (@dylan_nichols12) August 20, 2022
The game is bad, and EA should feel bad.
How about some GMEvening Viewing?
#GameStop #GME #GameStopNFT #retweet weekend hype shorts never closed pic.twitter.com/MJ5udb6J9F— Prime (@A61741isback) June 11, 2022
"The end justifies the memes." - Jom Cromor (Banned Jim Cramer Twitter character account)
The Kit & Krysta Podcast addresses employee issues at Nintendo
Kit and Krysta are former Nintendo employees, and they have some opinions on what the Big N needs to do to address the latest employee complaints.
Bendable Xeneon Flex Ultrawide Gaming Display revealed by Corsair
What a strange new world of bendable displays we live in. This 45-inch screen is something else! Thanks to jdcope for bringing this to our attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.
The Rock has a special message for our readers
Zoom in on The Rock's nose pic.twitter.com/KkSXhr6YLA— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 25, 2022
Do you smell what he is cooking?
A Very Special Canton Ohio Weather Report
#CantonOhioWeatherReport #SportsDome 💁🏾♂️💰 @neorsd @Bennigans pic.twitter.com/TKfbPPWG5v— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 25, 2022
16 acres and a Sports Dome for $1.98 million seems like a kinda steep sales price. Earlier this year, 80 acres of farmland down the street from the dome sold for $4.1 million at auction. Strange times in Canton, Ohio.
Sanic, he can really move!
this video<3333 pic.twitter.com/ZNnO7hxgHD— literally um jammer lammy (@ChillaxinSonic) August 24, 2022
What a great role model!
Figure out your infrastructure?
Kubernetes. pic.twitter.com/SEt6wVklmq— den (@DennisCode) August 18, 2022
How's your scaling going?
Armadillo's got skills
Armadillo catching a ball..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 24, 2022
The little jump and roll over.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/acYi45fTY6
Maybe the Lakers could sign this guy?
Impatient Panda
"WELL IT'S ABOUT FUCKING TIME" pic.twitter.com/c75xGLzyRe— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) August 10, 2022
He was hangy!
Oh hi, Mark!
Oculus and newspapers died for this.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 25, 2022. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 25, 2022