Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - August 25, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff from The Internet!!!

People who buy Madden every year...

The game is bad, and EA should feel bad.

How about some GMEvening Viewing?

"The end justifies the memes." - Jom Cromor (Banned Jim Cramer Twitter character account)

The Kit & Krysta Podcast addresses employee issues at Nintendo

Kit and Krysta are former Nintendo employees, and they have some opinions on what the Big N needs to do to address the latest employee complaints.

Bendable Xeneon Flex Ultrawide Gaming Display revealed by Corsair

What a strange new world of bendable displays we live in. This 45-inch screen is something else! Thanks to jdcope for bringing this to our attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.

The Rock has a special message for our readers

Do you smell what he is cooking?

A Very Special Canton Ohio Weather Report

16 acres and a Sports Dome for $1.98 million seems like a kinda steep sales price. Earlier this year, 80 acres of farmland down the street from the dome sold for $4.1 million at auction. Strange times in Canton, Ohio.

Sanic, he can really move!

What a great role model!

Figure out your infrastructure?

How's your scaling going?

Armadillo's got skills

Maybe the Lakers could sign this guy?

Impatient Panda

He was hangy!

Oh hi, Mark!

Mark Zuckerberg meme of a fictional N64 cartridge that reads Mark's Quest 3D.

Oculus and newspapers died for this.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 25, 2022. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Screenshot of Lola the Pom on the Latest Pets screen of the Shackpets app. She looks very cute.
Lola is the best dog and Shacknews CEO.
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola