Sony possibly developing its own PlayStation PC game launcher

As Sony gets more and more comfortable with porting its games to PC, it seems like the company may be working on its own PC game launcher.
Morgan Shaver
Insomniac Games
Following the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, reports of references to a “PlayStation PC launcher” were found in the game’s files. The presence of these references have since been verified by outlets like VGC, who saw the files for themselves.

As far as what this could mean, it sounds like Sony may be working on its own PC game launcher for PlayStation. Previously, Sony games on PC have utilized Steam and the Epic Games Store, which each have their own launchers.

Furthermore, in the past references to “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” were also found in the Spider-Man files. This comes despite the fact that none of Sony’s games that have been ported to PC on either Steam or the Epic Games Store currently allow players to connect to their PSN accounts.

Image of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC showing Spider-Man standing in New York's Times Square.
Files found in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered suggest Sony could be working on its own PC game launcher.

© Insomniac Games

As of right now, Sony has yet to confirm plans to establish its own PC game launcher. That said, Sony shared the news that it had formed its own PlayStation PC label for its PC ports last year. Additionally, back in May it was projected that PlayStation would bring in $300M in first-party PC game sales in FY22. With this, one would expect Sony to continue porting games to PC, and with that, adding support in the form of a PC game launcher doesn’t seem all that unlikely.

Of course, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Do you think Sony is working on a PC game launcher? What would you like to see from Sony’s PC game launcher? Let us know in Chatty! For more on Sony and its PlayStation PC ports, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including Sony forming a PlayStation PC label for its PC ports, and Sony projecting $300M in sales of first-party PlayStation titles on PC in FY22.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

