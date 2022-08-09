Evening Reading - August 9, 2022

Hello, friends and Shackers. How are you on this Tuesday evening? We’re coming off of a massive EVO 2022 and it was riveting as all get-out, but now it’s time to get back to our regularly scheduled posting. As we close this Tuesday down, we’re happy to have you here for another fine edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Bridget is out in Guilty Gear Strive!

More Ws for @JohnnyChugs after a lil training room time with Bridget in #GGStrive!



End on a win?: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/kKI6Ru7grF — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 9, 2022

Season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive has begun and Bridget is making sure it’s off to a good start. Loved playing the character on stream today.

So much Kirby!!!

When you remember a new #Kirby game is coming soon! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Eaa29EJbCb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 9, 2022

The year of Kirby has been fruitful indeed. Can’t believe Kirby’s Dream Buffet is happening in the same year as Forgotten Land. Can’t wait to play either.

This whole thing smacks of gender!

I never thought I’d see one of my favorite Dril tweets turned into a Guilty Gear meme, but here we are. Glorious.

Won’t someone think of poor Tom Brady?

Honestly, pretty sad to see one of the best football players ever robbed by crypto. Though maybe it’s karma for Deflate Gate and the like.

This sportsmanship will make you cry

"Hey, you're doing just great"



Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

Honestly, if everyone was as good as the blue jersey in that video, the world would be a better place. Takes a big heart to take a fast ball to the ear and go comfort the fellow who did it.

Just a friendly chat between fighting franchises

I like Juri’s phone with the custom Juri hair horns on its case the best.

Pete Davidson bounces back

CONFIRMED: Pete Davidson is now dating Sims 1 Bella Goth 🫢🫢 pic.twitter.com/z6fjE2n04s — rosie🌿 (she/they) (@foxburygraduate) August 8, 2022

Honestly, good for him. Them Sims 1 gals got good polygons.

And that covers our Evening Reading for this August 9, 2022. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews and all we do for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness in an app on iOS and Android devices, and you can either upload your own cute pets for battle or engage in voting on all that awaits you there, including Flaff!

Pardon my ugly face, but Flaff was so happy when I came home from EVO.

Thank you for tuning into another Evening Reading. How has your Tuesday gone? Did you enjoy EVO 2022? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!