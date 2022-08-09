Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - August 9, 2022

It's another fine Tuesday night in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Hello, friends and Shackers. How are you on this Tuesday evening? We’re coming off of a massive EVO 2022 and it was riveting as all get-out, but now it’s time to get back to our regularly scheduled posting. As we close this Tuesday down, we’re happy to have you here for another fine edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Bridget is out in Guilty Gear Strive!

Season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive has begun and Bridget is making sure it’s off to a good start. Loved playing the character on stream today.

So much Kirby!!!

The year of Kirby has been fruitful indeed. Can’t believe Kirby’s Dream Buffet is happening in the same year as Forgotten Land. Can’t wait to play either.

This whole thing smacks of gender!

I never thought I’d see one of my favorite Dril tweets turned into a Guilty Gear meme, but here we are. Glorious.

Won’t someone think of poor Tom Brady?

Honestly, pretty sad to see one of the best football players ever robbed by crypto. Though maybe it’s karma for Deflate Gate and the like.

This sportsmanship will make you cry

Honestly, if everyone was as good as the blue jersey in that video, the world would be a better place. Takes a big heart to take a fast ball to the ear and go comfort the fellow who did it.

Just a friendly chat between fighting franchises

I like Juri’s phone with the custom Juri hair horns on its case the best.

Pete Davidson bounces back

Honestly, good for him. Them Sims 1 gals got good polygons.

And that covers our Evening Reading for this August 9, 2022. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews and all we do for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness in an app on iOS and Android devices, and you can either upload your own cute pets for battle or engage in voting on all that awaits you there, including Flaff!

A mini Australian shepherd dog licking a person in the eye.
Pardon my ugly face, but Flaff was so happy when I came home from EVO.

Thank you for tuning into another Evening Reading. How has your Tuesday gone? Did you enjoy EVO 2022? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola