Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie release date set for December 2024 The next movie in the popular Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic series has a targeted release date for December 2024.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have proven to be incredibly successful ventures for Sega and Paramount Pictures, and they don’t show any signs of stopping. We already knew that a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie was greenlit even before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was out, and now we have a release date for the next sequel. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is targeting a December 2024 release.

Sega and Paramount Pictures announced the targeted release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 via the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter on August 8, 2022. According to tweets from the account, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will hit theaters on December 20, 2024. Obviously, that’s still quite a ways out, and the release date could change due to a number of factors, including COVID or other disruptive world affairs, but for right now, it looks like the next Sonic movie will be waiting at the end of 2024, continuing the adventures if Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and now Knuckles as they battle against the machinations of the dastardly Dr. Robotnik.

The recent tweet from the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter sets the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie release date for December 20, 2024.

Source: Paramount Pictures

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been phenomenally successful so far. Despite an initial backlash against the CGI art designs in the first film, the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie went on to become one of the most successful video game-adapted films, beating out Detective Pikachu before it. It was only topped by the release of its sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which cast Idris Elba in the role of Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would go on to achieve $331.64 million USD at the worldwide box office, handily passing the first movie’s $319.71 million box office total and making it the highest grossing video game film ever.

With this in mind, there’s a lot of anticipation for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the December 2024 date set, we’re sure to see plenty more reveals and advertising leading up to it. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as we await further details.