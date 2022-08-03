Dead by Daylight devs tease open-world puzzle game Project S Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios are working on a gorgeous environmental puzzle game in the vein of Myst and The Witness.

There was a surprising amount of variety to be found in today’s Beyond Behaviour showcase. Lest you think Behaviour is mostly grimdark from its core work on Dead by Daylight, Project S was there to add some delightful spice. It’s a collaborative project being published by Behaviour Interactive and developed by Lunarch Studios, and will be a gorgeous and atmospheric open-world puzzle game in the style of adventures like Myst, Zelda, and The Witness.

Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios officially revealed Project S during the Beyond Behaviour digital showcase on August 3, 2022. The game takes place in a beautiful, bright, and magical land where puzzles form the very fabric of reality. Players will be able to crack these puzzles and advance through the world either in solo fashion, or in multiplayer with fellow explorers. As you discover and solve puzzles, you will unlock more complicated challenges, as well as quests, scattered across an array of beautiful floating islands full of secrets. You’ll also discover unique abilities that aid you in progressing forward through the islands.

Lunarch Studios and Behaviour Interactive are crafting a beautiful and vast world in which puzzles are woven into the environment in Project S.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

Project S was easily the brightest and most out-of-the-ordinary of anything showcased in the Beyond Behaviour presentation. With Behaviour supporting Lunarch Studios in crafting this experience, Project S looks like an incredibly tranquil time whether you’re enjoying it along or among fellow puzzle-solvers. It has no release date yet, but the game does have a Steam page where players can wishlist the game and follow news on its development and further updates.

On a day that gave us a dungeon-build-and-raid game in Meet Your Maker, new Resident Evil characters in Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil Project W, and a dating sim in which you try your luck with iconic killers in Hooked on You, Project S presented something quite different for Behaviour. Look forward to seeing more of what Lunarch has to show about the game in new details and updates, here at Shacknews.