Wesker, Ada & Rebecca are coming to Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil Project W Albert Wesker will be a new killer in Dead by Daylight while Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers join the Survivors side.

Behaviour Interactive had plenty to show as a part of the Behaviour Beyond showcase today, but of course the Dead by Daylight dev wasn’t going to close it out without news on its core game. We previously had a tease that Behaviour Interactive and Capcom were once again working on a new Dead by Daylight chapter for Dead by Daylight, but now we know exactly what’s coming. Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil Project W chapter will bring Albert Wesker to the Killers roster while Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers join the Survivors side.

Behaviour Interactive revealed the upcoming playable characters of Dead by Daylight Project W during its Behaviour Beyond showcase on August 3, 2022. The game will bring Wesker in his Resident Evil 5 form, wielding the Ouroboros B.O.W. in his hand as black tendrils threaten to reach out and strike foes. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 1’s Rebecca Chambers will bring a healing hand and Resident Evil 2’s Ada Wong feature her trademark femme fatale style.

Behaviour Interactive and Capcom actually teased this latest Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Project W content earlier in 2022 with the promise that it would be launching before the end of the year. With today’s tease, though we didn’t get to see what Wesker, Ada, or Rebecca would be packing in their kits, it still seems like Behaviour is on track to meet a launch of this content in the near future. There will also be changes to existing content. We learned during a press briefing that changes are coming to the Raccoon City Police Department map from the last Resident Evil chapter to make its vast and dizzying halls more manageable.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

With the new Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Project W content revealed, we’re just waiting on a release date now. It’s coming soon to most platforms, so stay tuned for updates and a concrete date in the near future.