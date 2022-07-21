Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to 2023/2024 It looks like Ubisoft is pushing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora back to make way for other projects.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a licensed game on Ubisoft’s development slate, but it doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon. Originally set to launch sometime in 2022 alongside the likes of Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, it’s apparently being moved out of this window. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now expected to launch sometime in 2023 or even 2024.

Ubisoft announced the delay on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in its Q1 2022/2023 sales reporting. While the company mostly discussed its current performance, there were some details about what comes next, including reconfirming the aforementioned upcoming releases of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in October 2022 and Skull and Bones in November 2022. Further down the list, Ubisoft addressed Frontiers of Pandora, stating plainly that the game has been delayed to a 2023/2024 release window. There were no details given on exactly why this is happening or when players can expect to hear more. We simply know Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s new launch window for the time being.

We don't know what form Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take yet, but the game will pit Na'Vi tribes against human armies in combat on ground and in the air.

Source: Ubisoft

It's an extended delay from Ubisoft’s plans to launch Frontiers of Pandora in 2022 as originally intended. However, it seems highly likely that Ubisoft is simply looking to consolidate its efforts on other upcoming projects. Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones are right around the corner at the end of the 2022 game release calendar and, with both of them being the biggest things on Ubisoft’s plate at the moment, it would seem Ubisoft wants to focus more on those projects as their launches loom.

It also doesn’t help that we haven’t seen much about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora past first looks. More time in the oven means more time to learn about what the game actually is. Stay tuned for further updates, a new release date, and perhaps gameplay reveals leading up to the new 2023/2024 launch window.