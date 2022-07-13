Who is the Twitter CEO? Check in and see who the CEO of Twitter (TWTR) is.

Twitter has been constantly growing since it was founded in 2006. Now one of the largest social media platforms, Twitter connects millions around the world and has become a major pillar of online communication. With all that in mind, many are likely curious who’s at the head of the company making the major decisions. Let’s see who the CEO of Twitter is.

Who is the Twitter CEO?

Parag Agrawal is the CEO of Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Parag Agrawal is the CEO of Twitter. Agrawal took over as CEO in November 2021 after Jack Dorsey stepped down to the position. Dorsey was a co-founder of Twitter and served as the company’s CEO from 2006-2021. Parag Agrawal previously spent a decade at Twitter, serving as the company’s CTO before he was picked by the board of directors to succeed Dorsey as CEO.

Although his tenure as CEO hasn’t been super long, Parag Agrawal has already made his mark as Twitter’s CEO. A week after stepping into the role, Twitter banned the posting of private media without consent. Twitter has gone on to introduce a slew of new features since Agrawal became CEO.

Less than a year after taking over as Twitter CEO, Agrawal almost handed that title off to multi-billionaire Elon Musk. When Musk was in serious talks to acquire the social media company, the plan was for him to at least temporarily take over as CEO after the close. Well, that deal fell apart, and is now heading to courts, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see Elon Musk as Twitter’s CEO.

Now that you know Parag Agrawal is the CEO of Twitter (TWTR), you know exactly who to look at for the company’s major decisions. He of course has a Twitter account himself, where you can see timely updates on the company’s latest business moves. For more Twitter news, stick with us here on Shacknews.