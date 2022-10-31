Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk might resurrect Twitter's Vine video platform

The new Twitter owner was seen asking users how it might use the service to compete or improve upon what's offered by TikTok.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Twitter
7

TikTok is pretty easily the dominant shortform user video and shortform content creation service in the world right now, but it’s not the first of its kind. We’ve previously seen services like Vine offer similar services and run the roost. Unfortunately, Vine was bought by Twitter and was never quite elevated by the purchase. Now, Elon Musk is talking about bringing it back. The new Twitter owner recently asked if he should bring the service back and how it should be improved.

Elon Musk shared the question and commentary about Vine via his personal Twitter account on October 30, 2022. Elon Musk simply started with a poll asking his followers, “bring back Vine?” Currently, the poll sits with the Yes answer holding a massive lead at about 69 percent against a 31 percent no. It doesn’t end at the poll, though. The replies suggest it would be interesting to see proper competition to TikTok, which Musk seems to take interest in. He goes on to ask would it would take to make Vine better than TikTok.

Elon Musk asking if VIne should come back and how.
Elon Musk not only asked if Vine should be brought back, but how it could be improved to be better than TikTok.
Source: Twitter

Making Vine better than TikTok seems like quite the endeavor. Some would argue that they are functionally the same service. However, TikTok has gathered a devoted global community of creators and users on a level that Vine didn’t reach. TikTok is influential enough that it has been a part of political decisions, such as the United States ban that forced it to have a US partner in order to continue to do business and remain active in the country. It also came out in a recent report that around one quarter of US adults get their news from TikTok.

It's unknown what Elon Musk would have to do to bring Vine to TikTok’s level of user activity and loyalty, but there are still no doubt many that would be happy to have Vine back. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further news on Elon Musk and the new era of Twitter.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  Shacknews
    October 31, 2022 7:55 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elon Musk might resurrect Twitter's Vine video platform

    Halen
      October 31, 2022 7:57 AM

      Can't believe I ever thought that guy had it together

    sikander
      October 31, 2022 7:58 AM

      Vine was so good, no idea why they shut it down

      Ride-My-Rocket
        October 31, 2022 11:56 AM

        Either didn't make money, or didn't make enough money.

      CptPlankton
        October 31, 2022 2:33 PM

        yeah it seemed to be super popular. I guess maybe they couldn't figure out how to monetize it, though I'm not sure they ever figured out how to properly monetize twitter either so

      derelict515
        October 31, 2022 2:40 PM

        bad management from the CEO, same as it always was for the company

        Downforce
          October 31, 2022 2:44 PM

          this is correct, they didn't know what they had going nor how to market it.

      phantomnova
        October 31, 2022 3:04 PM

        Didn't they lose a ton of viewership once a bunch of the most popular black vine creators tried to unionize and asked for a contract to be paid for regular content which vine was already benefitting from?

    atom519
      October 31, 2022 8:18 AM

      Hey there's one thing I agree with Elon on, loved Vine although I'm not sure it's place in a post Tik Tok world.

      Amigroe
        October 31, 2022 8:20 AM

        I could see them just saying, "hey this is TikTok without all of the Chinese espionage."

    Ride-My-Rocket
      October 31, 2022 11:56 AM

      lol good fucking luck trying to resurrect that buried corpse

    derelict515
      October 31, 2022 1:11 PM

      Let’s resurrect a decade old codebase written by a bunch of people I think are largely incompetent and need to be fired. Brilliant guy.

      It will take billions in investment to compete with TikTok. Looking forward to a war between the CCP and Saudi Arabia on who controls our social news platform.

    shirif
      reply
      Senator calls for investigation into Saudi stake in Elon’s Twitter buyout

      https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/31/23432961/elon-musk-twitter-cfius-review-national-security-treasury

    deject
      reply
      5sf did it first. It's a shame all those guys moved on but I hope they moved on to better things.

    duncandun
      reply
      Trying to compete with instagram and tiktok years and years after vine died and only occupies the minds of decrepit millenials who barely use those types of social media seems like a great idea

