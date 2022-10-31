Elon Musk might resurrect Twitter's Vine video platform The new Twitter owner was seen asking users how it might use the service to compete or improve upon what's offered by TikTok.

TikTok is pretty easily the dominant shortform user video and shortform content creation service in the world right now, but it’s not the first of its kind. We’ve previously seen services like Vine offer similar services and run the roost. Unfortunately, Vine was bought by Twitter and was never quite elevated by the purchase. Now, Elon Musk is talking about bringing it back. The new Twitter owner recently asked if he should bring the service back and how it should be improved.

Elon Musk shared the question and commentary about Vine via his personal Twitter account on October 30, 2022. Elon Musk simply started with a poll asking his followers, “bring back Vine?” Currently, the poll sits with the Yes answer holding a massive lead at about 69 percent against a 31 percent no. It doesn’t end at the poll, though. The replies suggest it would be interesting to see proper competition to TikTok, which Musk seems to take interest in. He goes on to ask would it would take to make Vine better than TikTok.

Elon Musk not only asked if Vine should be brought back, but how it could be improved to be better than TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Making Vine better than TikTok seems like quite the endeavor. Some would argue that they are functionally the same service. However, TikTok has gathered a devoted global community of creators and users on a level that Vine didn’t reach. TikTok is influential enough that it has been a part of political decisions, such as the United States ban that forced it to have a US partner in order to continue to do business and remain active in the country. It also came out in a recent report that around one quarter of US adults get their news from TikTok.

It's unknown what Elon Musk would have to do to bring Vine to TikTok’s level of user activity and loyalty, but there are still no doubt many that would be happy to have Vine back. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further news on Elon Musk and the new era of Twitter.