Skull and Bones gets a fresh gameplay reveal this week We're getting our first look at gameplay for Skull and Bones during a special Ubisoft Forward presentation this week.

Skull and Bones has been a conundrum in Ubisoft’s upcoming catalogue for years, being delayed over and over again as the publisher and developer figured out where it wanted to go with the pirate game. That said, it finally sounds like Ubisoft is closing in on an actual release of the game and is prepared to give players a fresh look at it this week. During a special Ubisoft Forward presentation, we’ll get a new gameplay reveal of Skull and Bones.

Ubisoft announced the upcoming Skull and Bones-focused Ubisoft Forward July 2022 presentation on July 5, 2022. Set to take place on July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, this special Ubisoft Forward will be almost entirely focused on Skull and Bones, showing off a brand-new look at gameplay in the pirate multiplayer title. Though Ubisoft has promised that Skull and Bones will release around the time of Spring 2023, we still don’t have a concrete release date for the game yet. Perhaps we also might see that information during Thursday’s presentation.

The Ubisoft Forward July 2022 presentation will be taking place this week, giving viewers their first big look at gameplay of Skull and Bones in years. [Image via Ubisoft]

Skull and Bones has been an interesting ongoing story for Ubisoft for several years now, for better or worse. After being revealed for the first time at E3 2017, the game was in and out of news with word of an accompanying TV show and more. Nonetheless, the game was delayed and kept out of shows in following years, particularly E3 2019 and in further showcases in 2021. That said, Skull and Bones has seen a resurgence in the news in 2022 with Ubisoft promising a release by spring of next year.

With that in mind, this Thursday should prove to be a major day for players who have been following Skull and Bones’ long development cycle. Stay tuned for further news and updates when the Ubisoft Forward presentation goes live later this week.