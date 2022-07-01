Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 1, 2022

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 highlights lead the way on this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the month of July, friends. After a week away, I'm back to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shacknews took Friday off in observance of Canada Day, but we still posted a few items for you to read.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

New DLC is coming to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. If you own it on Steam, you can actually get it right now!

If you're curious about new Locations that will debut with Hearthstone's upcoming Murder At Castle Nathria expansion, you can learn more about them with this stream. We'll have an interview with the dev team up early next week right here at Shacknews!

It's time, once again, to celebrate Rocket League's anniversary! This year, you can check out a brand new limited time event! Learn more on the Rocket League website!

Lastly, this one's for you Trackmania players. The 2022 Summer Campaign is out right now.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pokemon LARP

You can't fool me! I know a genuine Zacian when I see it!

Blending in with your prey

To catch the runny babbit, you must be the runny babbit.

WHAT ARE YOU STANDING UP FOR???

Cuphead's new DLC means we're right back to moments like these, where this game just crushes your soul.

Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man! Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man! Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man!

Rumors that Al Harrington was spotted in the area have not been confirmed.

Only one scene from Anime Expo

In related news, we are still in a pandemic.

Nothing but the Hotfix Scenes from Summer Games Done Quick 2022

No GDQ Hotfix this week, because of Summer Games Done Quick happening all week! It's even happening as this post is going up! Let's look at a few highlights from the week.

Make sure you're writing all this down somewhere.

IT'S REALLY QUITE SIMPLE!

Cranky Kong doing his best Scrooge McDuck impression.

DJ madness!

Not mentioned: The donation that came "Link Falling" that just said "HYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!"

The beauty of movement in DOOM Eternal.

The TASBot Ocarina of Time run has to be seen to be believed.

Epic finale video incoming this weekend!

Remember to keep the donations coming! If you'd like to see more from SGDQ 2022, check out the full photo album.

Remember that when main GDQ events aren't happening, you can watch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq is just waiting for DLC now.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I loved The Pixies for Orange Cassidy, but Jefferson Starship works, too, I guess.

Oh, and I guess it's time to post about Blood and Guts!

A round of applause to all involved. Also, I can't stand this theme for Claudio. I know it's not good. Yet, I can't get it out of my head. It's been running through my head for six days.

Tonight in video game music

We end with melancholic violin from TeraCMusic, who covered the Loneliness track from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of July. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola