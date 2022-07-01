Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend PC Download Deals for July 1: Steam Summer Sale continues

If you haven't spent your Steam bucks yet, you still have time to take advantage of one of the biggest sales of the year.
Ozzie Mejia
7

It's that time of year again, everyone! If you happen to have money, Steam is ready to fix that with the Steam Summer Sale. If you haven't jumped on it last week, all of those deals are still readily available right now! That's hundreds upon hundreds of deals on recent releases, old favorites, and even Early Access titles. Pick your favorite title and enjoy!

If that's not enough, you can find other major deals over at the Blizzard Store on titles that aren't available on Steam. Plus, Gamebillet, Gamersgate, the Ubisoft Store, and a few other storefronts are in the middle of their own summer sales, so be sure to check those out, too.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Or pay $20.99 for the following Star Wars games - Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Dark Forces, Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Empire At War, and Battlefront 2 (Classic).

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Star Wars: Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, I Am Fish, and SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 1, 2022 1:30 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 1: Steam Summer Sale continues

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 1:42 PM

      Firewatch is just $4.99 (US) at GOG, Life is Strange 2 is 60% off at Steam :o

      • MuteMode legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 1, 2022 1:53 PM

        I played and enjoyed Life is Strange 1. Should I play 2 or True Colors next - which is the better game?

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 1, 2022 2:48 PM

          Hmm, good question. I loved both games. I'd say go with 2 now since it's Just under $13 (US) at Steam and True Colours is still $30. I don't know what the console versions cost.

          I'd say LiS2 is the better game but they are very different. redshak would probably have a differing opinion, he loves Before the Storm ($17 at GOG right now) more than I do, but I still played it twice. It's drama whereas LiS1 is horror. LiS2 is action/terror, and True Colours is mystery/suspense.

          Before you play 2, make sure to grab The Adventures of Captain Spirit and play that (it's free). It ties in to 2. One tip: Don't go outside until you've done everything.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 1, 2022 2:50 PM

          https://store.steampowered.com/app/845070/The_Awesome_Adventures_of_Captain_Spirit/

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 1, 2022 3:17 PM

      ANYTHING GO0D?

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 1, 2022 3:21 PM

        Yes, Firewatch is just $4.99 (US) at GOG, Life is Strange 2 is 60% off at Steam. Also Bioshock: Infinite is $7.49 (US) at Steam, and alll of the Wolfenstein games are deeply discounted there

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 1, 2022 3:56 PM

        SOMA is $4.49 US at Steam, oh wait sorry you said GO0D not GREAT

    • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 3:23 PM

      I grabbed Ghostwire: Tokyo yesterday on Steam. Hope it's good. Gonna try playing it this weekend.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 3:55 PM

      I bought these this morning

      Wuppo

      Refunct

      Hotline Miami 2

      Cat Quest II

      Black Mesa

      Vanquish

      Death Road to Canada

      Stacklands

      Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

      Reventure

      Cyber Hook

      Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

      Tails of Iron

      Nova Drift

      Space Bob vs. The Replicons

      Wildermyth

      Vermintide 2

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 1, 2022 4:01 PM

        Sleeping dogs, Vanquish and Vermintide 2.

        Nice haul!

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 1, 2022 4:03 PM

          Going to try them all on deck tomorrow, only one I know won't work is Vermintide because the Devs gave up on anti cheat compatability

