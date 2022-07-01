Weekend PC Download Deals for July 1: Steam Summer Sale continues

It's that time of year again, everyone! If you happen to have money, Steam is ready to fix that with the Steam Summer Sale. If you haven't jumped on it last week, all of those deals are still readily available right now! That's hundreds upon hundreds of deals on recent releases, old favorites, and even Early Access titles. Pick your favorite title and enjoy!
If that's not enough, you can find other major deals over at the Blizzard Store on titles that aren't available on Steam. Plus, Gamebillet, Gamersgate, the Ubisoft Store, and a few other storefronts are in the middle of their own summer sales, so be sure to check those out, too.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Geneforge I: Mutagen - FREE until 7/7
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends - FREE until 7/7
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - FREE until 7/7
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 23 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $12.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Or pay $20.99 for the following Star Wars games - Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Dark Forces, Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Empire At War, and Battlefront 2 (Classic).
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $43.79 (27% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $18.59 (38% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.59 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.49 (57% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $5.29 (74% off)
Gamebillet
- God of War [Steam] - $32.98 (34% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $24.95 (58% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.48 (68% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [Steam] - $14.38 (52% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $22.97 (62% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $17.98 (55% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $24.98 (58% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $22.12 (63% off)
- Gamebillet's Summer Sale is happening right now and there are many more discounted games available! Check out everything up for grabs from Gamebillet.
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $26.09 (57% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $33.47 (33% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $20.87 (65% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $26.23 (34% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.39 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.92 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $20.92 (58% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.83 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $9.83 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $21.99 (63% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $22.50 (62% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $12.59 (37% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $9.97 (60% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.40 (79% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.00 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter - $7.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $53.75 (33% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.31 (56% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $31.87 (36% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.24 (36% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $26.23 (34% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $13.76 (66% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.60 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.20 (66% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.38 (59% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $10.75 (78% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $22.95 (62% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $13.93 (91% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Star Wars: Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, I Am Fish, and SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] -
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
Origin
- Sun's Out, Deal's Out Sale
- GRID Legends - $26.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off),/a>
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 22 - $9.59 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $11.99 (80% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Origin EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Summer Sale
- Riders Republic - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $24.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $15.20 (62% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $16.80 (58% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $19.80 (67% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $13.14 (91% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $27.99 (30% off)
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $14.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $39.99 (33% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $40.19 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- New World - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dune Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dolmen - $27.99 (30% off)
- Weird West - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tales of Arise - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Outriders - $21.99 (45% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.98 (55% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $27.99 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $20.99 (30% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Humankind - $33.49 (33% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $15.59 (22% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- KeyWe - $16.74 (33% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Age of Empires 4 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $27.49 (45% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $22.49 (25% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $26.99 (55% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears Tactics - $13.19 (67% off)
- Gears 5 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off)
- Black Mesa - $4.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $26.99 (55% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.05 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe -= $16.74 (33% off)
- Soundfall - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $9.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ruins - $13.99 (30% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Babylon's Fall - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.09 (74% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.31 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.22 (86% off)
- The Dark Pictures Triple Pack - $41.67 (54% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $27.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.33 (52% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $24.74 (67% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $18.68 (81% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $20.29 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle - $19.48 (51% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (34% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $16.99 (15% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $23.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $132.01 (53% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $14.99 (25% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rifftrax: The Game - $7.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Barotruama [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.79 (84% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $7.49 (50% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- rFactor 2 - $6.39 (80% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $5.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $17.96 (74% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5 The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- Into the Breach - $10.04 (33% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 1: Steam Summer Sale continues
Hmm, good question. I loved both games. I'd say go with 2 now since it's Just under $13 (US) at Steam and True Colours is still $30. I don't know what the console versions cost.
I'd say LiS2 is the better game but they are very different. redshak would probably have a differing opinion, he loves Before the Storm ($17 at GOG right now) more than I do, but I still played it twice. It's drama whereas LiS1 is horror. LiS2 is action/terror, and True Colours is mystery/suspense.
Before you play 2, make sure to grab The Adventures of Captain Spirit and play that (it's free). It ties in to 2. One tip: Don't go outside until you've done everything.
