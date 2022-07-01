Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 6 here
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is at over $1 million raised for Doctors Without Borders and counting. Check out today's full schedule and watch it all here.
The fun for Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is going longer than anyone could have expected, as the event heads into its sixth day. This year marks GDQ's return to live events, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's top speedrunners have come together in beautiful Minnesota to sprint through the top games of yesterday, today, and (sometimes even) tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $1,200,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5, as Summer Games Done Quick 2022 passes $1 million raised.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:16 AM
|Liminal Ranger
|Normal Ending - PC
|Ozmourn
|15:00
|6:41 AM
|Happy's Humble Burger Farm
|Any% - PC
|teddyras
|30:00
|7:26 AM
|Alisa
|Any% NSE - PC
|juh0rse
|1:00:00
|8:41 AM
|Ato
|Any% Assist NMG - PC
|Glitchiness
|33:00
|9:24 AM
|Magic Trick
|All Stickers - PC
|Biglaw
|9:00
|9:43 AM
|Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon
|Normal Ending - PC
|DanTheVP
|24:00
|10:17 AM
|Satisfactory
|Package% - PC
|Epiphane
|23:00
|10:55 AM
|Chocobo GP
|Master - Story (Normal) Race - Switch
|Obiyo, groggydog
|45:00
|11:50 AM
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
|Any% Glitchless - Switch
|eddaket
|3:50:00
|3:50 PM
|BONUS GAME 6 - Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
|Any% - Switch
|eddaket
|25:00
|4:35 PM
|Donkey Kong Country
|Reverse Boss Order - SNES
|Tonkotsu
|35:00
|5:20 PM
|F-Zero GX
|Story Mode, Max Speed, Very Hard - GC
|Artful Hobbes
|40:00
|6:20 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Randomizer - Co-Op 5 Dungeonsanity - N64
|spikevegeta, Nukkuler
|2:30:00
|9:00 PM
|Portal 2
|Inbounds No Saveload Abuse - TAS - PC
|Can't Even, mlugg
|55:00
|10:10 PM
|BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Beta Showcase - N64
|dwangoAC, TASBot, Savestate, Sauraen
|1:00:00
|11:25 PM
|Celeste.SMC
|Any% - SNES
|MrMightyMouse_
|25:00
|12:15 AM
|Daily Recap - Friday
|Recap% - Live
|spikevegeta, Keizaron, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, adef
|15:00
|12:30 AM
|Super Mario World
|Relay Race - SNES
|Barbarian, juzcook, CarlSagan42, shovda, Shoujo, ThirdWall
|1:15:00
|1:55 AM
|Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando
|Wrench Only - PS2
|Xem
|1:30:00
|3:50 AM
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Main Campaigns Co-op - PC
|WaifuRuns, aciidz, RsKiller, JurasPatryk
|48:00
|4:58 AM
|Final Fantasy X
|Any% Cutscene Remover - PC
|FoxyJira
|4:08:00
6:20PM - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
You know what The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is. Pretty much everybody does, right? But what in the world is 5 Dungeonsanity Co-op?
Fortunately, there's an embed above that helps explain. In fact, it's a run that also features today's two runners: Spikevegeta and Nukkular. The idea is that both players join forces and combine to complete five dungeons before reaching Ganon. On top of that, everything is randomized, meaning both players will have to communicate in order to convey what's where. It's a totally different approach to a familiar classic, so check it out.
11:25PM - Celeste.SMC
I know what you're thinking. "Wait, didn't we just see a Celeste run on Thursday?" We certainly did and it was awesome. However, that's not what we're looking at here. Celeste.SMC is actually a Super Mario World ROMhack that puts Mario in the world of Celeste, combining the mechanics of both games.
Learn more about Celeste.SMC before strapping in for tonight's run.
12:30AM - Super Mario World
As part of GDQ's return to live events, the Mario speedrunning community has turned out in force. They'll be a major part of Saturday's fun, but first, they're going to take part in a special Super Mario World relay race. Barbarian, juzcook, CarlSagan42, shovda, Shoujo, and ThirdWall always bring the entertainment in their own streams, but together, they equal a run not to be missed.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 6 here
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2022🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $1,242,259 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 6th day and runs until the 3rd.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario World and Altered Beast, modern games like Half-Life: Alyx and Elden Ring, and even some silly games like Gourmet Warriors and DEEEER Simulator will be played through, so there is something for everyone!
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87WXGSecBMfTFFx1Veeeolyj (about 24 hours later)
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/vlb4ff/sgdq_vod_thread_2022/ https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2022/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Things have been much tighter to estimates than I've ever seen before. Maybe they were hoping to be able to catch up on remote segments since you could theoretically get all the tech issues sorted out beforehand asynchronously? Doesn't seem to have worked out entirely though. What game did they cut?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-