Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 6 here

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is at over $1 million raised for Doctors Without Borders and counting. Check out today's full schedule and watch it all here.
Ozzie Mejia
9

The fun for Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is going longer than anyone could have expected, as the event heads into its sixth day. This year marks GDQ's return to live events, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's top speedrunners have come together in beautiful Minnesota to sprint through the top games of yesterday, today, and (sometimes even) tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $1,200,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5, as Summer Games Done Quick 2022 passes $1 million raised.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:16 AM Liminal Ranger Normal Ending - PC Ozmourn 15:00
6:41 AM Happy's Humble Burger Farm Any% - PC teddyras 30:00
7:26 AM Alisa Any% NSE - PC juh0rse 1:00:00
8:41 AM Ato Any% Assist NMG - PC Glitchiness 33:00
9:24 AM Magic Trick All Stickers - PC Biglaw 9:00
9:43 AM Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Normal Ending - PC DanTheVP 24:00
10:17 AM Satisfactory Package% - PC Epiphane 23:00
10:55 AM Chocobo GP Master - Story (Normal) Race - Switch Obiyo, groggydog 45:00
11:50 AM Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Any% Glitchless - Switch eddaket 3:50:00
3:50 PM BONUS GAME 6 - Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Any% - Switch eddaket 25:00
4:35 PM Donkey Kong Country Reverse Boss Order - SNES Tonkotsu 35:00
5:20 PM F-Zero GX Story Mode, Max Speed, Very Hard - GC Artful Hobbes 40:00
6:20 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer - Co-Op 5 Dungeonsanity - N64 spikevegeta, Nukkuler 2:30:00
9:00 PM Portal 2 Inbounds No Saveload Abuse - TAS - PC Can't Even, mlugg 55:00
10:10 PM BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Beta Showcase - N64 dwangoAC, TASBot, Savestate, Sauraen 1:00:00
11:25 PM Celeste.SMC Any% - SNES MrMightyMouse_ 25:00
12:15 AM Daily Recap - Friday Recap% - Live spikevegeta, Keizaron, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, adef 15:00
12:30 AM Super Mario World Relay Race - SNES Barbarian, juzcook, CarlSagan42, shovda, Shoujo, ThirdWall 1:15:00
1:55 AM Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando Wrench Only - PS2 Xem 1:30:00
3:50 AM Left 4 Dead 2 Main Campaigns Co-op - PC WaifuRuns, aciidz, RsKiller, JurasPatryk 48:00
4:58 AM Final Fantasy X Any% Cutscene Remover - PC FoxyJira 4:08:00

6:20PM - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

You know what The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is. Pretty much everybody does, right? But what in the world is 5 Dungeonsanity Co-op?

Fortunately, there's an embed above that helps explain. In fact, it's a run that also features today's two runners: Spikevegeta and Nukkular. The idea is that both players join forces and combine to complete five dungeons before reaching Ganon. On top of that, everything is randomized, meaning both players will have to communicate in order to convey what's where. It's a totally different approach to a familiar classic, so check it out.

11:25PM - Celeste.SMC

Image courtesy of SMW Central

I know what you're thinking. "Wait, didn't we just see a Celeste run on Thursday?" We certainly did and it was awesome. However, that's not what we're looking at here. Celeste.SMC is actually a Super Mario World ROMhack that puts Mario in the world of Celeste, combining the mechanics of both games.

Learn more about Celeste.SMC before strapping in for tonight's run.

12:30AM - Super Mario World

Image courtesy of Nintendo

As part of GDQ's return to live events, the Mario speedrunning community has turned out in force. They'll be a major part of Saturday's fun, but first, they're going to take part in a special Super Mario World relay race. Barbarian, juzcook, CarlSagan42, shovda, Shoujo, and ThirdWall always bring the entertainment in their own streams, but together, they equal a run not to be missed.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    July 1, 2022 6:00 AM

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 6:03 AM

      Summer Games Done Quick 2022🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $1,242,259 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 6th day and runs until the 3rd.
      SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario World and Altered Beast, modern games like Half-Life: Alyx and Elden Ring, and even some silly games like Gourmet Warriors and DEEEER Simulator will be played through, so there is something for everyone!


      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
      Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87WXGSecBMfTFFx1Veeeolyj (about 24 hours later)
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/vlb4ff/sgdq_vod_thread_2022/ https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2022/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 6:03 AM

      Now: Liminal Ranger - Normal Ending - PC
      Next: Happy's Humble Burger Farm - PC
      Then: Alisa
      Soon: Ato

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 1, 2022 6:47 AM

        Apparently this run was a world record!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 6:05 AM

      Now: Happy's Humble Burger Farm - Any% - PC
      Next: Alisa - PC
      Then: Ato
      Soon: Magic Trick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 6:44 AM

      Now: Alisa - any% NSE - PC
      Next: Ato - PC
      Then: Magic Trick
      Soon: Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 7:45 AM

      Now: Ato - Any% Assist NMG - PC
      Next: Magic Trick - PC
      Then: Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon
      Soon: Satisfactory

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 8:24 AM

      Now: Magic Trick - All Stickers - PC
      Next: Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon - PC
      Then: Satisfactory
      Soon: Chocobo GP

      • RyDogg1 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 1, 2022 8:26 AM

        The scheduling of this thing has been a bit problematic this year; DooM Eternal was run at like 5 am est this morning but 5+ hours later they are showing things like this block.

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 1, 2022 8:39 AM

          They got about 3 hours behind schedule last night. However, it seems like they cut a game and are trying to keep time between games as short as possible today, in order to get closer to being back on schedule.

          • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 1, 2022 10:33 AM

            It looked like it was going to get really hairy for a while. Elden Ring was on pace to start up after midnight PT on Sunday, which... wouldn't have been great.

            • nem00 legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 1, 2022 10:38 AM

              Things have been much tighter to estimates than I've ever seen before. Maybe they were hoping to be able to catch up on remote segments since you could theoretically get all the tech issues sorted out beforehand asynchronously? Doesn't seem to have worked out entirely though. What game did they cut?

              • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                July 1, 2022 10:46 AM

                I no longer see Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon or Superhot VR, which were originally between Super Meat Boy and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker on Saturday

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 8:37 AM

      Now: Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon - Normal Ending - PC
      Next: Satisfactory - PC
      Then: Chocobo GP
      Soon: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 1, 2022 8:46 AM

        This has been updated to Secret Ending!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 9:03 AM

      Now: Satisfactory - Package% - PC
      Next: Chocobo GP - Switch
      Then: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
      Soon: BONUS GAME 6 - Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 9:33 AM

      Now: Chocobo GP - Master - Story (Normal) Race - Switch
      Next: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl - Switch
      Then: BONUS GAME 6 - Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
      Soon: Donkey Kong Country

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 10:15 AM

      Now: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl - Any% Glitchless - Switch
      Next: BONUS GAME 6 - Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl - Switch
      Then: Donkey Kong Country
      Soon: F-Zero GX

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 1, 2022 10:47 AM

      $1,300,000 raised for Doctors Without Borders

Hello, Meet Lola