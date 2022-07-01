Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 6 here Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is at over $1 million raised for Doctors Without Borders and counting. Check out today's full schedule and watch it all here.

The fun for Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is going longer than anyone could have expected, as the event heads into its sixth day. This year marks GDQ's return to live events, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's top speedrunners have come together in beautiful Minnesota to sprint through the top games of yesterday, today, and (sometimes even) tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $1,200,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5, as Summer Games Done Quick 2022 passes $1 million raised.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:16 AM Liminal Ranger Normal Ending - PC Ozmourn 15:00 6:41 AM Happy's Humble Burger Farm Any% - PC teddyras 30:00 7:26 AM Alisa Any% NSE - PC juh0rse 1:00:00 8:41 AM Ato Any% Assist NMG - PC Glitchiness 33:00 9:24 AM Magic Trick All Stickers - PC Biglaw 9:00 9:43 AM Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Normal Ending - PC DanTheVP 24:00 10:17 AM Satisfactory Package% - PC Epiphane 23:00 10:55 AM Chocobo GP Master - Story (Normal) Race - Switch Obiyo, groggydog 45:00 11:50 AM Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Any% Glitchless - Switch eddaket 3:50:00 3:50 PM BONUS GAME 6 - Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Any% - Switch eddaket 25:00 4:35 PM Donkey Kong Country Reverse Boss Order - SNES Tonkotsu 35:00 5:20 PM F-Zero GX Story Mode, Max Speed, Very Hard - GC Artful Hobbes 40:00 6:20 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer - Co-Op 5 Dungeonsanity - N64 spikevegeta, Nukkuler 2:30:00 9:00 PM Portal 2 Inbounds No Saveload Abuse - TAS - PC Can't Even, mlugg 55:00 10:10 PM BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Beta Showcase - N64 dwangoAC, TASBot, Savestate, Sauraen 1:00:00 11:25 PM Celeste.SMC Any% - SNES MrMightyMouse_ 25:00 12:15 AM Daily Recap - Friday Recap% - Live spikevegeta, Keizaron, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, adef 15:00 12:30 AM Super Mario World Relay Race - SNES Barbarian, juzcook, CarlSagan42, shovda, Shoujo, ThirdWall 1:15:00 1:55 AM Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando Wrench Only - PS2 Xem 1:30:00 3:50 AM Left 4 Dead 2 Main Campaigns Co-op - PC WaifuRuns, aciidz, RsKiller, JurasPatryk 48:00 4:58 AM Final Fantasy X Any% Cutscene Remover - PC FoxyJira 4:08:00

6:20PM - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

You know what The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is. Pretty much everybody does, right? But what in the world is 5 Dungeonsanity Co-op?

Fortunately, there's an embed above that helps explain. In fact, it's a run that also features today's two runners: Spikevegeta and Nukkular. The idea is that both players join forces and combine to complete five dungeons before reaching Ganon. On top of that, everything is randomized, meaning both players will have to communicate in order to convey what's where. It's a totally different approach to a familiar classic, so check it out.

11:25PM - Celeste.SMC

Image courtesy of SMW Central

I know what you're thinking. "Wait, didn't we just see a Celeste run on Thursday?" We certainly did and it was awesome. However, that's not what we're looking at here. Celeste.SMC is actually a Super Mario World ROMhack that puts Mario in the world of Celeste, combining the mechanics of both games.

Learn more about Celeste.SMC before strapping in for tonight's run.

12:30AM - Super Mario World

Image courtesy of Nintendo

As part of GDQ's return to live events, the Mario speedrunning community has turned out in force. They'll be a major part of Saturday's fun, but first, they're going to take part in a special Super Mario World relay race. Barbarian, juzcook, CarlSagan42, shovda, Shoujo, and ThirdWall always bring the entertainment in their own streams, but together, they equal a run not to be missed.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.