Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope get October 2022 release date We finally learned when Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope would be coming to the Nintendo Switch this year.

Throughout the year, Ubisoft has been fairly silent, but maintained that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was still happening in the very near future. It would be exciting, if true, giving us a new chance to join Mario characters with Ubisoft’s bizarre Rabbids to engage in XCOM-style strategic combat. Today’s Nintendo Mini Direct confirmed it. We finally learned when Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be launching and the game is indeed slated for a launch later this year in October 2022.

The release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope were revealed during the Nintendo Mini Direct presentation on June 28, 2022. It was during this presentation we received a release date. Sparks of Hope will be launching on October 20, 2022. During the latest gameplay presentation we also got to see a demonstration of the characters and weapons. There’s a weapon that bounces between foes, a two-shot weapon that can attack two opponents at once, and Bowser was even confirmed for play with a massive bazooka in hand.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is set to arrive in October 2022 and pre-orders are open now.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope getting a release date is a pleasant surprise from what has been a fairly quiet Ubisoft in 2022. The company promised it would be moving to get Sparks of Hope and long-delayed pirate game Skull and Bones out the door by Spring 2023. Skull and Bones remains to be seen, but at least Sparks of Hope is staying true to that window. The first Mario + Rabbids game was an unexpected surprise and turned out to be quite a good time, more than earning the sequel in Sparks of Hope.

With the October 2022 release date set for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, stay tuned for more reveals leading up to the game’s launch date. Ubisoft has confirmed it is attending Gamescom 2022, so we may see more there.