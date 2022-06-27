Ubisoft confirms it will be at Gamescom 2022 Ubisoft is one of a few publishers to confirm it will be attending the event, likely with Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in tow.

When it comes to Gamescom 2022, it’s looking like an interesting situation on the show floor as we see various major publishers bow out of attendance on at the show. However, one group that recently confirmed it isn’t bowing out is Ubisoft. With a few notable upcoming games on its slate, Ubisoft has confirmed it will be in attendance during Gamescom 2022.

Ubisoft shared its intention to attend Gamescom 2022 via a tweet on the official Ubisoft Twitter on June 27, 2022. According to the announcement, Ubisoft confirmed it will have a presence at the show when Gamescom 2022 takes place from August 24 to August 28 at the Koelnmesse convention and trade center in Cologne, Germany. Though the publisher said to stay tuned for further news, we can guess that the company will likely bring new reveals of immediately upcoming titles like Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to the show with new reveals and possibly even new gameplay. Both games are currently expected to see releases by Spring 2023.

Ubisoft is one of a few major publishers to confirm it will have a presence at Gamescom 2022 so far. [Image via Twitter]

Perhaps more interestingly, Ubisoft is one of the first major publishers to confirm that it will be attending the physical return of Gamescom this year. We have seen a number of major publishers back out of attendance at the event already, not the least of which are Nintendo and PlayStation. Further publishers that have confirmed they will not be attending Gamescom 2022 include Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. Even still, the show must go on and even without these major players, Gamescom 2022 is set to happen with Geoff Keighley hosting Opening Night Live as the returning marquee online showcase for the event.

As we get closer to Gamescom 2022, it looks like Ubisoft is one of the major players that will fill the floor space. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this event for further news, updates, and attending or absent studios and publishers.