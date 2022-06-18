Weekend Discussion - June 18, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our Saturday! It's been a massive week here at Shacknews as we celebrated E6 2022. From exclusive interviews with developers to our incredible indie showcase and live music performances, we had it all. Let's take a moment to check out some of the hotness from this week. Please take a look.

Shacknews 2022 Indie Showcase

We love indie games. We love indie games so much that we have an entire Twitch show dedicated to playing as many indie games as we possibly can. If you haven't already, check out TJ's Indie-licious livestreams. But as for the Shacknews 2022 Indie Showcase, there were so many titles jam-packed into the 60 minute presentation! Which ones caught your eye?

Elden Ring panel

It should come as no surprise that we love Elden Ring around these parts. I reviewed it quite favorably and the rest of the staff thoroughly enjoyed their time with it once it released. We enjoyed it so much that we thought it would be a great idea to come together and talk about it. It's important to take these moments after a major game release, epsecially one like Elden Ring which took the entire industry by storm. We cover a lot of topics in our chat, including approachability and our experiences with the overall design of the game.

Hunt: Showdown interview

One interview that was close to my heart from this week was TJ's chat with Rick Taylor from Crytek regarding Hunt: Showdown. I am rather fond of Hunt, to say the least, so hearing about the team's design philosophies behind balancing and approaching new mechanics is always great. I'm particularly excited about this upcoming teamwork mechanic that has been teased.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sam Chandler entry of your reading material if I didn't mention some sudoku goodness. Today, Simon tackles a puzzle that he must react to for the first time on-camera. This often signifies that the puzzle has some constraint or appearance that leaves Simon doubting whether or not it's actually possible to solve it. As you can see from the thumbnail, this sudoku features one line that crosses just about evrey square in the grid. Also, spoiler alert, this isn't technically a sudoku, but I'll allow it.

Peak Overwatch gameplay

I'm kind of an expert at Overwatch pic.twitter.com/H5BYYDpri9 — 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 (@asalisbury) June 14, 2022

Herding ducks

Border Collie herding ducklings to the water.. pic.twitter.com/cgNNAnOor8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 11, 2022

WWE's kitchen

Napping in the plants

thread de gatos vs plantas pic.twitter.com/zLBihTGulF — gatos fazendo gatices 😼 (@gatinarios) June 11, 2022

