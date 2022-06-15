Shacknews E6 2022: Everything shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase

The Shacknews Indie Showcase aired on June 15 showed off a wealth of indie games across a wide variety of genres. Given how many games were packed into the showcase, we wanted to make sure viewers had easy access to information about each one including what was shown and where to support the developers.

Everything shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase

Lost In Play from Happy Juice Games

The first game shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase was Lost In Play from Happy Juice Games. What was shown was a snippet of exclusive new gameplay footage from Lost In Play, with the full 10-minute clip now live on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Lost In Play is set to release in Summer 2022, and there's a fun demo of the game currently available on Steam. Be sure to check it out, and don't forget to wishlist Lost In Play on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

The Big Con from Mighty Yell

Next up, we have The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition from Mighty Yell. During the Shacknews Indie Showcase, a fantastic developer intro preceded the launch trailer for the game's Grift of the Year Edition, which includes some head-bopping tunes.

You can purchase The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition is available right now on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S!

Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Potionomics from Voracious Games

Our next trailer was Potionomics from Voracious Games. Prior to airing the trailer, Voracious Games provided an adorable intro featuring the company's CCO (Chief Canine Officer), Ryoga. Following the intro, we saw a trailer for Potionomics, along with a glimpse at some exciting gameplay footage.

We also have an exclusive E6 2022 interview with the co-founder of Voracious Games, Aryo Jati Darmawan, live right now on the Shacknews YouTube channel!

Potionomics is currently expected to release in Fall 2022, to keep up-to-date on the game's upcoming release, don't forget to wishlist Potionomics on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Power Chord from Big Blue Bubble

The next trailer was for the rockin' deckbuilder roguelike, Power Chord. During the Shacknews Indie Showcase, we saw another stellar developer intro from Jenn and the Big Blue Bubble team.

Afterwards, we were treated to an exclusive reveal of the Power Chord character, Asher Odd. Not only do we get to learn more about Asher Odd, we also get to see him in action with exciting gameplay.

Power Chord has no set release date at the moment. However, a brand new Power Chord demo featuring Asher Odd is now live on Steam. Be sure to check it out, and wishlist Power Chord on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Increment from Mark Pil

Next up is the VR title Increment from Mark Pil. Before the trailer, we're treated to a world premiere, exclusive haiku from the developer about increasing numbers. Is there anything better? We didn't think so.

Following this, we get to see some of the colorful gameplay on offer including some fun button pressing and transitions to several different environments.

Increment is coming to Steam and PCVR sometime later this year. To follow updates regarding the game's release, be sure to wishlist Increment on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

Where Birds Go To Sleep from Quiet Little Feet

The next trailer is for the cinematic narrative adventure, Where Birds Go To Sleep, from Quiet Little Feet. To help introduce the game, we're treated to a clip from Martin at Quiet Little Feet who notes that in the game you "inhabit the unconscious mind of the protagonist."

In the accompanying trailer, we get a look at some of the game's concepts and atmosphere.

Where Birds Go To Sleep has no set release date, but at release, will be available on PC via Steam. With that in mind, don't forget to wishlist Where Birds Go To Sleep on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Love, Ghostie

Love, Ghostie from Janbeh Games

Next up, we had a brand new, exclusive teaser trailer for Love, Ghostie from Janbeh Games. Ahead of the trailer, we were treated to a warm, welcoming intro from Jennifer and Bing of Janbeh Games talking about what players can expect from Love, Ghostie.

Afterwards, we see an adorable, wholesome trailer showing some of the spooky matchmaking you'll be able to enjoy in Love, Ghostie.

Love, Ghostie has yet to reveal a release date, but will be available on PC (Steam) at launch. To keep track of when you can float into Love, Ghostie, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

Frogsong from Bee

The Shacknews Indie Showcase continues with an exclusive release date trailer for Frogsong from developer Bee. The trailer opens with a "hiya" from the game's charming protagonist, Chorus, before showing some of the fun gameplay that can be enjoyed in Frogsong.

Frogsong will be released on October 25 for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), and Nintendo Switch. To ensure you don't miss the game's October release, hop over and wishlist Frogsong on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord



Passing Waters from Sergio Gil

The next game shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase is the cozy fishing game Passing Waters from Sergio Gil. First up, we saw a fun intro from Sergio that helps set the tone of the following trailer.

In the trailer, colorful, fishing mechanics are shown with a nice variety of fish to catch, along with other features such as the ability to customize an in-game home.

Passing Waters is currently live on Kickstarter right now and can be backed until June 25. If you like what was shown in the trailer, please consider support the developer by backing the project on Kickstarter!

Support on Kickstarter

Venice 2089 from Safe Place Studio

The next trailer shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase was for Venice 2089 from Safe Place Studio. The trailer includes some fantastic music, and a look at the game's hoverboard exploration through a futuristic Venice.

Venice 2089 doesn't have a set release date, but it does have a playable demo live right now on Steam. Head over to Steam to play the demo, and while you're there, be sure to wishlist Venice 2089!

Wishlist on Steam | Follow on Twitter

Espresso Tycoon from DreamWay Games

The next trailer was for the coffee shop simulator, Espresso Tycoon, from DreamWay Games. The trailer offers a look at some of the ways in which you can create and manage your very own coffee shop, with detailed gameplay on offer such as the ability to do market research and create layered drinks.

Espresso Tycoon doesn't have a set release date, but will be available on PC (Steam) at launch. With that in mind, be sure to wishlist Espresso Tycoon on Steam to keep up-to-date on when it'll be released!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

Kristala from Astral Clocktower Studios

The next game shown was the 3D dark fantasy ARPG, Kristala, from Astral Clocktower Studios. Ahead of the trailer, we were treated to an intro about Kristala from Sarah, co-owner of Astral Clocktower Studios. Following this, we are treated to a trailer featuring some early gameplay footage that already looks amazing.

Keep in mind though that the game is currently in active development, so the final product may differ from what was shown.

Kristala is currently slated for a Q2 2024 release for PC, with a future release on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. If you want to help support Kristala and Astral Clocktower Studios, please consider supporting the team on Patreon!

Support on Patreon | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Cavity Busters from SpaceMyFriend

The bullet hell shoot em' up Cavity Busters from SpaceMyFriend was shown next. Ahead of the trailer, we got another stellar developer intro explaining what the game is all about, including how you play as a Gummy and have to chomp your way through cavity-infested foes.

Cavity Busters is available right now on Steam, so if you loved what you saw, head over to the game's Steam page!

Buy on Steam | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Little Ghost from Leaf Riifuneko, Law Jun Yan, Jose Angel Romero, and Alan Abbadessa

The next trailer shown was for Little Ghost from the Little Ghost team which includes Leaf Riifuneko, Law Jun Yan, Jose Angel Romero, and Alan Abbadessa. The trailer showed the game's unique art style and platforming elements, all set to a catchy as heck song.

Little Ghost doesn't have a set release date, but a demo of the game is currently live on Steam. With that in mind, be sure to check out the demo, and wishlist Little Ghost on Steam!

Little Ghost also has an upcoming Kickstarter planned, and you can currently sign up to be notified once the Kickstarter launches here.

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Bookmark Upcoming Kickstarter

King of the Hat from Business Corp. Incorporated

Next up, we have a trailer for King of the Hat from Business Corp. Incorporated. The trailer shows off a wealth of gameplay, including golf, along with the info that a free demo of the game is available on Steam.

If you want to put your King of the Hat skills to the test, be sure to check out the demo on Steam and while you're there, also be sure to wishlist King of the Hat!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

Beneath Oresa from Broken Spear

Following that we have an intro from Liz of Broken Spear, the developer working on Beneath Oresa. After giving an introduction on what Beneath Oresa is all about, we see an exciting trailer for the game featuring some action-packed gameplay.

If the gameplay has you itching to check the game out for yourself, you'll be happy to hear a demo of the game is currently available on Steam. In addition to playing the demo, also be sure to wishlist Beneath Oresa on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Arcadian Atlas from Twin Otter Studios

Next up, we have a delightful intro from Becca of Twin Otter Studios for the upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, Arcadian Atlas. Following the intro, we see a trailer for Arcadian Atlas that offers a glimpse at gameplay, and story beats.

Arcadian Atlas is currently expected to release later in 2022. To keep up-to-date on the game's release, and any future demo opportunities, be sure to wishlist Arcadian Atlas on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Quetzal from Tissue Inu

Flying isn't reserved for those with wings, as the next trailer shown is for Quetzal, a a 2D precision platformer from Tissue Inu. While challenging, there's a nice rhythm to the game's platforming that make it mesmerizing to watch.

Want to try it for yourself? A demo of Quetzal is currently available on Steam. After playing the demo, don't forget to wishlist Quetzal on Steam.

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Block Buster VR from Happy Kamper Pictures

Have you ever wanted to be a kaiju like Godzilla? Well, you can in the upcoming VR title, Block Buster VR. Preceding the game's trailer, we get an intro from Doug Herzog talking about some of the inspirations behind the game.

After that, we see a trailer with some exciting building smashing action. Block Buster VR is coming to the Meta Quest in 2023. To follow the game's journey to release, be sure to check out the official website for Block Buster VR!

Website | Follow on Twitter

Tape to Tape from Excellent Rectangle

Have you ever wanted to play a unique roguelike/roguelite hockey game? Well, now you can with Tape to Tape! Ahead of showing gameplay for Tape to Tape, we get an intro from Hugo, the game's designer and artist.

After that, we see some of Tape to Tape's gameplay both on the hockey court and off. It looks like a blast, and if you want to play for yourself, there's a demo currently available on Steam.

Tape to Tape has a December 2022 release date on Steam, to keep track of this, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam.

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s from LunaBeat

Do you like escape rooms? Are you nostalgic for the 90s? Well, you're going to love Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s from developer LunaBeat!

Ahead of the trailer for Paranormal Detective, we get an intro that notes the game is now coming to the Meta Rift and the Quest App Lab stores. Furthermore, the Quest version is completely native to the Quest so you don't need a tether or a PC to play.

Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s is currently available on Steam and is on sale until June 20. Be sure to check it out, and if you want to check it out in the future, wishlist the game on Steam!

Buy on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories from Poppy Works

Speaking of nostalgia, the next game shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase is the delightful adventure game, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories from Poppy Works. Prior to showing the trailer, which features some wonderfully charming music, we get an intro from Wolfgang, the lead producer at Poppy Works.

Melon Journey is described as being set in a town full of adorable animals with eccentric personalities. "Yet under its cute and nostalgic surface lies a dark tale of crime and corruption."

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories is set to release sometime later this year in 2022. To follow the game's releaase, be sure to wishlist it on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

OPUS: Echo of Starsong from Sigono

The next title to pop up during the Shacknews Indie Showcase is OPUS: Echo of Starsong from developer Sigono. The game is a visual novel style adventure featuring Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves called starsong, and Jun who was exiled from his clan and sets out on an adventure in search of starsongs.

The game's Full Bloom Version is available right now on Steam and Nintendo Switch, and is a phenomenal adventure we highly recommend checking out. The art and music, along with the game's story, combine to create a must-play experience.

Be sure to check it out on Switch and Steam, and if you want to bookmark it for later, also be sure to wishlist the game on Steam!

Buy on Switch | Buy on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord



Mogrimera Disciple of Order from Cortes Productions

Next up, we have a game in active development called Mogrimera Disciple of Order. Prior to the trailer, we get an intro from one member of the two-person team at Cortes Productions, who explains more about what Mogrimera is all about.

After that, we see a trailer that shows off an example of exploration and combat. Mogrimera Disciple of Order is currently in development, for more on the game be sure to check out its website, and follow the developers on Twitter for updates.

Website | Follow on Twitter | Tumblr

Illuminaria from Selva Interactive

Up next, we see a trailer for the strategic base-building sim, Illuminaria from Selva Interactive. In the game, you can command a "swarm of intelligent robots" and aid them in their quest to save the world. Gameplay includes mining for resources, managing resources, and defending multiple bases.

If you want to give the game a try, there's a free demo for Illuminaria available right now on Steam. After playing the demo, be sure to wishlist Illuminaria on Steam to keep up-to-date on the game's upcoming 2022 release.

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Lonesome Village from Ogre Pixel

Looking for something cute and charming? Lonesome Village from Ogre Pixel has both in spades. Before showing an adorable trailer for the game, we get an intro from Sarah of Ogre Pixel who notes that if you're looking for something to play and you're a fan of Zelda and Animal Crossing, Lonesome Village is sure to appeal to you. It's a blend of puzzle-solving, simulation, and adventure.

Want to dive in and play the game yourself? A free demo for Lonesome Village is currently available on Steam. After playing the demo, don't forget to wishlist Lonesome Village on Steam to stay up-to-date on its upcoming release!

Lonesome Village will be available sometime later this year for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Rogue Soulstone from Game Smithing Limited

Up next, we see a trailer for Rogue Soulstone from Game Smithing Limited. In the trailer, we see pre-alpha gameplay footage that showcases the fast-paced action roguelike RPG's combat. In Rogue Soulstone, you'll be able to learn spells and decimate hordes of corrupted souls.

If this appeals to you, you'll be happy to hear a demo for Rogue Soulstone is currently available on Steam. After playing the demo, don't forget to wishlist Rogue Soulstone on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Wild Light: Darkest Isles from Frostforged Games

Next is an intro and trailer for Wild Light: Darkest Isles from Frostforged Games. Wild Light: Darkest Isles is described as an unforgiving survival roguelite where you can explore an island, set up your own camp, and slay Titals in Souls-like combat.

Wild Light: Darkest Isles is set to release later in 2022. To follow updates and news about the game, be sure to wishlist Wild Light: Darkest Isles on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Jupiter Moons: Mecha from RockAndBushes

The next trailer shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase was for Jupiter Moons: Mecha from RockAndBushes. Ahead of the trailer, we get a nice intro from Artur who shares details on what Jupiter Moons: Mecha is all about.

In the game, you can choose and customize your very own mech, and because the game is also a card battler, you also can build the perfect deck for your playstyle.

To give it a go for yourself, there's a free demo for Jupiter Moons: Mecha currently available on Steam. While you're checking the game out, don't forget to wishlist Jupiter Moons: Mecha on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Space Boat from Recombobulator Games

The next game shown was Space Boat from Recombobulator Games. Space Boat is described as a "humorous investigative narrative game set on an intergalactic cruise-ship inhabited by various carpet based lifeforms."

In the game, you play as Inspector Domino, a space cat detective who's tasked with tracking down a shapeshifting thief. Want to explore the world of Space Boat? A free demo for Space Boat is currently available on Steam.

As always, don't forget to wishlist Space Boat for updates on the game's future release!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

PogoChamp from Jake Rabinowitz

Up next, we have PogoChamp from Jake Rabinowitz. If you're looking for something lighthearted and fun to play, PogoChamp delivers with some fun 3D platforming gameplay inspired by I Am Bread and Getting Over It and a focus on being "fun, not frustrating."

PogoChamp has over 100 levels and controls that are easy to learn (while still difficult to master) which includes left stick to tilt and A to jump. Want to try the game out for yourself? A free demo for PogoChamp is currently available on Steam, and if you love the game, it's also available right now to buy and play!

Buy on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders from Homo Narrans Studio

Are you a fan of 2D point-and-click adventures? Well, you'll definitely want to check out Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders. A trailer for the game was shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase, which teases some of the gameplay you can expect.

The game is described as a classic point-and-click adventure with a few special features mixed in, including the ability to control Detective Joseph Kreiser, question witnesses, and interrogate suspects.

To get a feel for the game yourself, a free demo of Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders is currently available on Steam. While you're on the game's Steam page, don't forget to wishlist Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders which is currently set to release in 2023.

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Support on Kickstarter

Purgatory Dungeoneer from Cannibal Interactive

The next game shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase was Purgatory Dungeoneer. Ahead of the trailer, we get an intro from Damien, the lead developer working on Purgatory Dungeoneer. The game is a townbuilding roguelite RPG with over 400 playable characters and over 1,000 skills.

The game doesn't have a set release date, so be sure to wishlist Purgatory Dungeoneer on Steam to keep track of its release!

Wishlist on Steam | Follow on Twitter

Video Game Fables from Momiji Studios

Up next, we have Video Game Fables from Momiji Studios. Prior to showing the trailer, we get a short intro from Matt, solo developer at Momiji Studios working on Video Game Fables.

On Steam, the game is described as a "funny, lighthearted RPG with fast, unique, turn-based combat set in a creative, colorful world that hasn't had a player in decades until now."

A free demo for Video Game Fables is currently live on Steam if you want to check it out. The game is set to release on July 15, to keep track of its upcoming release, don't forget to wishlist Video Game Fables on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Runeroots from ACEP Games

The next game shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase is Runeroots from ACEP Games. We're treated to an intro from Eric of ACEP Games talking a bit about what players can expect from Runeroots.

Runeroots is a turn-based tactical strategy game where you can play solo, or with up to 4 players in online co-op. In Runeroots, your planet has been destroyed by invaders, so you'll have to gather, craft, and rebuild your village.

To follow Runeroots and keep track of its future release, be sure to wishlist Runeroots on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

Tails From Alteria from Smol Bean Games

The next game shown was Tails From Alteria from Smol Bean Games. The game is described as a "wacky RPG" starring twin foxes Jeeve and Jayla. The game is currently live on Kickstarter if you want to support the game and its development.

Currently, the game is expected to release on July 3, 2023. To keep track of the game's release, be sure to wishlist Tails From Alteria on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord | Support on Kickstarter

Full Metal Sergeant from CarloC

Up next, we showed a trailer for Full Metal Sergeant from CarloC. Full Metal Sergeant is a military management sim in which you play as a drill instructor with 12 weeks to train your recruits.

Full Metal Sergeant is currently expected to release by the end of 2022. To keep track of the game's upcoming release, be sure to wishlist Full Metal Sergeant on Steam!

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

Porcupine's Fate from Rinostar Games

Last, but certainly not least, we showed a trailer for Porcupine's Fate from Rinostar Games. Porcupine's Fate is a free-to-play atmospheric sci-fi horror shooter with mysteries just waiting to be unraveled.

You can play Chapter 1 of Porcupine's Fate for free right now on Steam, with future chapters like Chapter 2 releasing soon. To follow along with all of the game's chapter releases, be sure to wishlist Porcupine's Fate on Steam!

Free on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

That concludes the Shacknews Indie Showcase! Please remember to support each of these talented developers by wishlisting their games on Steam. For trailers and gameplay footage shown during the showcase, and exclusive indie dev interviews, be sure to head over to the Shacknews YouTube channel, and stay tuned for more awesome E6 2022 content