Elon Musk says people should be allowed to say racist things on Twitter

Twitter's future overlord is meeting with employees at a virtual all-hands meeting, and he is saying a lot of things.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Elon Musk is currently meeting with Twitter employees at a virtual all-hands meetng, and he is saying a lot of things. One such hot take from the future overlord of the social media platform is Musk's belief that users should be able to say racist things, but that doesn't mean Twitter should promote it. Tesla's CEO has repeatedly stated that he loves Freedom of speech, but he added that he also appreciates the 'Freedom of reach."

Here are some more things that Elon Musk said during the virtual all-hands meeting:

  • Users should be allowed to say what they want on Twitter
    • Musk says that users should be allowed to say legal but potentially harmful speech on the platform
    • That does not mean Twitter should promote such speech, according to Musk
    • Users also have the right to filter out content they don't want to see, said Musk
    • Musk reiterated statement that if 10% of the far left and far right are upset, Twitter is doing the right thing
  • When asked about inclusion and diversity, Musk said that getting all humans on Twitter is the most inclusive thing the platform could do
    • Musk added that he wants to get 1 billion people on Twitter
      • Musk's definition of success would include whether Twitter is helping further civilization and consciousness
  • Musk was asked how his political views will affect Twitter
    • Musk said he is moderate, says he even voted for a Mexican American politician one time...

Musk has also left Twitter employees worried for their jobs after stating that "the company needs to get healthy." He also went on to say that he is not a fan of remote work arrangements, while speaking to employees remotely.

Musk seen here in a hotel room remotely speaking to Twitter employees about how he opposes remote work.
Musk seen here in a hotel room remotely speaking to Twitter employees about how he opposes remote work.

The all-hands Twitter employee virtual meeting with Elon Musk has come to an end, but you can follow on our Twitter topic page to stay up to date on this ongoing story. It's been nearly two months since Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire the company, and it appears that the acquisition will be completed just based on the way he spoke to employees.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 16, 2022 10:40 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Elon Musk says people should be allowed to say racist things on Twitter

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:00 AM

      Wow this apartheid apologist just "both sides same"-d, commited to massive layoffs, "I have a black friend"-d, and tacitly approved stochastic terrorism on a single Zoom call.

      This is not cool.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:27 AM

      He's going to kill Twitter if he actually goes through with the purchase.

      • smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 16, 2022 11:32 AM

        hopefully that, and loses him tons of money. win-win

        • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 16, 2022 11:47 AM

          I can't think of a better outcome.

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 11:47 AM

        It would be funny to watch former Twitter employees start a new social media site to compete with it

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 16, 2022 12:33 PM

        This would be his greatest contribution to humanity.

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 16, 2022 1:07 PM

          honestly, i'm not so sure. there are a lot of micro-communities that can find a home on the platform. you really take the good with the bad, but it's important to acknowledge there is some good that comes with it.

      • stgdz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 16, 2022 1:23 PM

        Because saying racist things kills viewership?

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:35 AM

      "A white man says people should be able to say racist things". There's a word that can used to describe those sorts of white men.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        June 16, 2022 11:40 AM

        Jabooferoni Pizza Roll.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 12:59 PM

        There's a few words, like racist cracker piece of subhuman shit

        • Zoopy_Iscariot legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 16, 2022 1:30 PM

          The only way to beat racism is racism

          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 16, 2022 1:32 PM

            We aren't gonna beat racism. At least let us have our rage.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              June 16, 2022 1:41 PM

              I’d like to be a little more hopeful but I agree with the right to rage-vent at how difficult it is.

      • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 1:23 PM

        the public doesn't need to hear it and no platform should allow that poison to continue

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:40 AM

      Well it wouldn't be fair if Tesla totally nurtured a racist environment but not his other companies.

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:43 AM

      Frankly, I've turned against him on everything. I'd even let Space-X die if was necessary to stop him from gaining further influence. No Tesla, no Space-X, nada. No more support. Best scenario is that Space-X somehow removes him and the company can keep on innovating without him being a part of it.

      • jamesray legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 11:46 AM

        I'm thankful for the EV push Tesla did, but Elon can fuck right off now.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 1:20 PM

        To be honest I'm more excited what ex-space-x folks are doing these days, like the small and micro scale nuclear reactors:

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxXlD4e-wTE

      • zehh legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 16, 2022 1:34 PM

        Same. I used to think he was quirky but progressive. But he just seems like an ass, and a toxic one with too much influence at that.

    • kill9 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:45 AM

      "Musk says that users should be allowed to say legal but potentially harmful speech on the platform" says a man who has never had to deal first hand with moderation

      How does he think the all hands would have gone if it was open to the public and any asshat could just yelling racist, but legal, things over him anytime he tried to speak?

      • IHATEDUST legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 2:34 PM

        So he’s saying we should make that speech illegal?

    • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 11:55 AM

      Wow. What the fuck is he DOING?! I think he has syphilis or something. We are observing his brain quickly decaying in real time.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        June 16, 2022 12:05 PM

        That could be it, or this is some sort of contrived WWE-style heel turn that he thinks will lead to conservatives buying more electric vehicles. I am just waiting for the day I see a Tesla with a MAGA bumper sticker on it.

        • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 16, 2022 12:32 PM

          I still see videos of Teslas getting coal rolled or straight up run off the road. I can't see a MAGA wanting a cybertruck... could be wrong though!

          If they buy one, the first time they pull up to a supercharger filled with all these cars they associate with liberals, they will suffer some buyers remorse.

          Not unlike the Porsche Taycan driver that pulls up to an EA charger in a packed wal-mart parking lot, (and then the charger doesn't work).

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            June 16, 2022 12:48 PM

            Cybertruck - built in Texas by Texans for Texans

            TEXAS

            I just can see how it will be marketed...

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              June 16, 2022 12:56 PM

              *unable to be sold in Texas

              • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
                reply
                June 16, 2022 12:58 PM

                I bought my Model S while living in Sugar Land. I believe the sale was executed in Colorado or something weird, but they delivered directly to my house in January 2013.

                • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  June 16, 2022 2:05 PM

                  Yeah, it’s just that last I heard Tesla didn’t want to deal with third party dealerships and Texas is one of the states with laws on the books saying a car manufacturer can’t own a dealership. This was one of the laws passed back in the day to protect dealerships from bullying tactics by auto companies who would threaten to open a dealership down the street to put them out of business unless they caved to their terms.

                  There are Tesla “showrooms” where you can learn all about them, do test drives, etc. but not buy the cars. They’ll tell you how to go home and buy them online (you may have done this exact thing).

                  I guess all I’m saying is I’m surprised when Elon said he’d put his plant in Texas why he didn’t ask for that law to be changed while he was at it. Then again we’re talking about the guy who is perilously close to drunk-purchasing Twitter, perhaps his smartest days are behind him.

        • Blackdawgg legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 16, 2022 1:32 PM

          I’m pretty sure I’ve seen that in Florida already

      • peat legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 16, 2022 12:24 PM

        He's getting the attention he craves from wherever he can get it

      • zehh legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 16, 2022 1:37 PM

        It's the dictator trap. He's larger than life, successful, surrounded by yes-men. He has lost connection with reality, and nobody can tell him otherwise.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 12:06 PM

      First Amendment says that you are free to speak whatever you want (shirt if hate speech), but does not require any venue - save for a government operated channel - the need to publish or broadcast that speech .

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 12:11 PM

        why shouldn't it? why can't our perception of the first amendment change? the public square has gone private, the extensions of our rights should as well

        • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
          reply
          June 16, 2022 2:03 PM

          Should totally be able to incite violence against minorities and Democrats, amiright?

          • mojoald mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 16, 2022 2:08 PM

            first amendment doesn't protect hate speech try again

            • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
              reply
              June 16, 2022 2:15 PM

              Telling people minorities are subhuman means they should be treated without rights; aka killed without remorse.

        • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 16, 2022 2:11 PM

          private companies aren't the government try again

          • mojoald mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 16, 2022 2:16 PM

            correct but why not? in the context of a document written 200+ years ago, corporations were typically charters from the government. there's no way Thomas Jefferson wouldn't look at Google and say "well that's an entirely private entity"

            • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 16, 2022 2:30 PM

              in the context of a document written 200 years ago, the phrase “Congress shall make no law” is pretty fucking clear.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 16, 2022 2:16 PM

          too many of you are biting on a very low effort troll

      • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 12:54 PM

        i disagree with mojo and absolutely love censorship within private fucking companies. you dont like it, dont use the platform.

      • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 16, 2022 1:22 PM

        https://xkcd.com/1357/

        Yep

    • zehh legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 16, 2022 1:31 PM

      Edgelords gonna edgelord

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 16, 2022 1:33 PM

      Elon is a champion for free speech which is why he's proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for president

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 1:46 PM

      Twitter is already a cesspit of racist fascist social engineering. Musk’s just upholding the position of the board.

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 16, 2022 2:30 PM

      Fits here even better:
      Elon Musk "Versus" Twitter - SOME MORE NEWS
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9MO18F5Wi8

    • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 16, 2022 2:36 PM

      Seems like sme of his employees aren't happy with him either.

      https://www.reuters.com/technology/spacex-employees-denounce-ceo-musk-distraction-letter-2022-06-16/

