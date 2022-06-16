Elon Musk says people should be allowed to say racist things on Twitter
Twitter's future overlord is meeting with employees at a virtual all-hands meeting, and he is saying a lot of things.
Elon Musk is currently meeting with Twitter employees at a virtual all-hands meetng, and he is saying a lot of things. One such hot take from the future overlord of the social media platform is Musk's belief that users should be able to say racist things, but that doesn't mean Twitter should promote it. Tesla's CEO has repeatedly stated that he loves Freedom of speech, but he added that he also appreciates the 'Freedom of reach."
Words are beautiful— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2022
Here are some more things that Elon Musk said during the virtual all-hands meeting:
- Users should be allowed to say what they want on Twitter
- Musk says that users should be allowed to say legal but potentially harmful speech on the platform
- That does not mean Twitter should promote such speech, according to Musk
- Users also have the right to filter out content they don't want to see, said Musk
- Musk reiterated statement that if 10% of the far left and far right are upset, Twitter is doing the right thing
- When asked about inclusion and diversity, Musk said that getting all humans on Twitter is the most inclusive thing the platform could do
- Musk added that he wants to get 1 billion people on Twitter
- Musk's definition of success would include whether Twitter is helping further civilization and consciousness
- Musk added that he wants to get 1 billion people on Twitter
- Musk was asked how his political views will affect Twitter
- Musk said he is moderate, says he even voted for a Mexican American politician one time...
Musk has also left Twitter employees worried for their jobs after stating that "the company needs to get healthy." He also went on to say that he is not a fan of remote work arrangements, while speaking to employees remotely.
The all-hands Twitter employee virtual meeting with Elon Musk has come to an end, but you can follow on our Twitter topic page to stay up to date on this ongoing story. It's been nearly two months since Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire the company, and it appears that the acquisition will be completed just based on the way he spoke to employees.
This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.
Full Disclosure:
At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:
Long Twitter via TWTR shares
The SpaceX employees are kinda pissed off right now.
https://www.theverge.com/2022/6/16/23170228/spacex-elon-musk-internal-open-letter-behavior
To be honest I'm more excited what ex-space-x folks are doing these days, like the small and micro scale nuclear reactors:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxXlD4e-wTE
"Musk says that users should be allowed to say legal but potentially harmful speech on the platform" says a man who has never had to deal first hand with moderation
How does he think the all hands would have gone if it was open to the public and any asshat could just yelling racist, but legal, things over him anytime he tried to speak?
I still see videos of Teslas getting coal rolled or straight up run off the road. I can't see a MAGA wanting a cybertruck... could be wrong though!
If they buy one, the first time they pull up to a supercharger filled with all these cars they associate with liberals, they will suffer some buyers remorse.
Not unlike the Porsche Taycan driver that pulls up to an EA charger in a packed wal-mart parking lot, (and then the charger doesn't work).
Yeah, it’s just that last I heard Tesla didn’t want to deal with third party dealerships and Texas is one of the states with laws on the books saying a car manufacturer can’t own a dealership. This was one of the laws passed back in the day to protect dealerships from bullying tactics by auto companies who would threaten to open a dealership down the street to put them out of business unless they caved to their terms.
There are Tesla “showrooms” where you can learn all about them, do test drives, etc. but not buy the cars. They’ll tell you how to go home and buy them online (you may have done this exact thing).
I guess all I’m saying is I’m surprised when Elon said he’d put his plant in Texas why he didn’t ask for that law to be changed while he was at it. Then again we’re talking about the guy who is perilously close to drunk-purchasing Twitter, perhaps his smartest days are behind him.
Fits here even better:
Elon Musk "Versus" Twitter - SOME MORE NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9MO18F5Wi8
Seems like sme of his employees aren't happy with him either.
https://www.reuters.com/technology/spacex-employees-denounce-ceo-musk-distraction-letter-2022-06-16/