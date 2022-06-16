Elon Musk says people should be allowed to say racist things on Twitter Twitter's future overlord is meeting with employees at a virtual all-hands meeting, and he is saying a lot of things.

Elon Musk is currently meeting with Twitter employees at a virtual all-hands meetng, and he is saying a lot of things. One such hot take from the future overlord of the social media platform is Musk's belief that users should be able to say racist things, but that doesn't mean Twitter should promote it. Tesla's CEO has repeatedly stated that he loves Freedom of speech, but he added that he also appreciates the 'Freedom of reach."

Here are some more things that Elon Musk said during the virtual all-hands meeting:

Users should be allowed to say what they want on Twitter Musk says that users should be allowed to say legal but potentially harmful speech on the platform That does not mean Twitter should promote such speech, according to Musk Users also have the right to filter out content they don't want to see, said Musk Musk reiterated statement that if 10% of the far left and far right are upset, Twitter is doing the right thing

When asked about inclusion and diversity, Musk said that getting all humans on Twitter is the most inclusive thing the platform could do Musk added that he wants to get 1 billion people on Twitter Musk's definition of success would include whether Twitter is helping further civilization and consciousness

Musk was asked how his political views will affect Twitter Musk said he is moderate, says he even voted for a Mexican American politician one time...



Musk has also left Twitter employees worried for their jobs after stating that "the company needs to get healthy." He also went on to say that he is not a fan of remote work arrangements, while speaking to employees remotely.

Musk seen here in a hotel room remotely speaking to Twitter employees about how he opposes remote work.

The all-hands Twitter employee virtual meeting with Elon Musk has come to an end, but you can follow on our Twitter topic page to stay up to date on this ongoing story. It's been nearly two months since Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire the company, and it appears that the acquisition will be completed just based on the way he spoke to employees.

