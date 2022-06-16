Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk wants 'at least a billion people on Twitter'

When addressing Twitter employees, Elon Musk stated his desire to have at least a billion people on Twitter.
Donovan Erskine
1

All signs point to Elon Musk soon closing a deal to officially acquire Twitter (TWTR). Ahead of that happening, the billionaire held an all hands on deck meeting with Twitter staff, where he discussed his plans and goals for the company in the future. It was here that Musk stated that he wants at least a billion people to be on Twitter, and perhaps more.

Elon Musk met with Twitter staff on June 16, 2022. Thanks to live coverage from Mike Isaac of the New York Times, we heard of Musk's desire to grow Twitter’s user base by a massive amount. He told employees of the social media company that he wants "at least a billion people on Twitter. Maybe more." This would mean more than tripling the current amount of Twitter users, as the platform roughly has 330 million people on it. Elon sees this as the "most explicit definition of inclusiveness."

elon musk twitter users

This news came after Musk was asked about personal views and keeping Twitter a diverse space for both employees and users. A billion people on Twitter would mean roughly an eighth of the Earth’s population using the platform. It’s certainly an ambitious goal, and it will be interesting to see what strategies Musk implements to reach it when he eventually takes over officially.

Elon Musk’s all hands on deck meeting with Twitter employees saw the billionaire speak about a multitude of topics. This included employee layoffs, where he stated that the company “needs to get healthy.” When asked about moderation, Musk also shared that he believes that people should be allowed to say racist things on Twitter. We’ll continue to report the biggest stories out of the ongoing saga with Elon Musk and Twitter.

