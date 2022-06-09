Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

DokeV was not at Summer Game Fest 2022

Pearl Abyss' fascinating creature-collector was nowhere to be found at Summer Game Fest 2022.
Donovan Erskine
DokeV was one of the most bizarre yet intriguing games revealed in recent memory. Originally announced at Gamescom 2021, Pearl Abyss fans have been keeping a close eye on major gaming events for the next batch of news on the upcoming title. Unfortunately, Summer Game Fest 2022 was not the place for such information. There was no DokeV news at Summer Game Fest this year.

Summer Game Fest 2022 was filled with news, announcements, and trailers, but none of them in relation to DokeV, which captured our attention with a couple of zany trailers and a hilariously catchy theme song back in 2021.

The game’s absence can most likely be chalked up to developer Pearl Abyss not being ready to show it yet. It seems like the game will feature a multitude of systems and mechanics, and the official website gives us more insight as to what we can expect from the game.

DokeV was last seen at The Game Awards 2021. With the Geoff Keighley connection between that event and SGF, many were hoping we’d see the game once more at today’s showcase. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the next update. Of course, DokeV could end up making a surprise appearance at one of the several summer gaming events taking place throughout the next week, so you can bet we’ll be keeping an eye out for it.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

