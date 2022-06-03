Diablo Immortal quickly goes #1 on App Store following launch Blizzard's mobile take on its dungeon-crawling ARPG had over 35 million pre-registrations and is topping mobile game downloads in around 40+ regions.

It turns out that a lot of people have phones. That’s a fact Activision Blizzard gets to enjoy this week following the launch of Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play mobile spinoff of its popular dungeon crawler action-RPG series. After a few years of further development since its initial announcement, Diablo Immortal is finally out in the wild and garnering plenty of attention. It quickly nabbed the spot for most downloaded game on Apple’s App Store this week.

Activision Blizzard reported Diablo Immortal’s quickly trending status following its launch on June 2, 2022 on mobile devices via iOS and Android and on PC via Battle.net. According to Activision Blizzard, the game already had around 35 million pre-registrations prior to launch. However, after officially coming out, Diablo Immortal has also reportedly hit number one on downloaded games on the App Store, beating out the likes of Roblox, which has always been popular on the platform, and Apex Legends Mobile, which just launched two weeks ago with an exclusive character.

Diablo Immortal has taken a few years in development to let some sour early reactions to its announcement at BlizzCon 2018 simmer down. The launch of the game had also been delayed out of previous year launches and eventually a PC version was confirmed past the initial mobile-only plans. Diablo Immortal will still be mobile-first in its development, but more people being able to play is never a bad thing.

We quite thoroughly enjoyed our time with Diablo Immortal during play of an early build leading up to its launch. The game has proven to be a full-fledged Diablo ARPG with a fun variety of classes and a packed journey of quests and challenges to conquer. In the end, it looks like Blizzard’s diligence and development paid off.

Diablo Immortal is out now on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC via Battle.net.