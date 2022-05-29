Weekend Discussion - May 29, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

IT'S E6 TIME BABY!

Mark your calendar. Write the dates down on your wall. Get a sticky note and stick it to your forehead. Whatever you have to do to ensure that you are there are you are ready to rock and roll. E6 is going to be a blast. We can't wait to show you what the team has been working on on June 14 to 17.

The Ultimate Warlock Solar 3.0 Build

Destiny 2's Solar 3.0 changes have been feeling a bit lacklustre, but Aztecross is here to show us a build that's been doing some work for him. This one relies heavily on Starfire Protocol for the Fusion Grenade generation. Throw in a bunch of Solar Well mods and Witherhoard, and you've basically got unlimited Fusion Grenades like a Destiny 1 Sunsinger.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon has a feature-length solve for us here today. The main theme is that all the normal rules are reversed, making it a true nightmare to try and solve.

Hidden patch notes for Elden Ring

Not only are Soulsborne games mysterious and opaque, so to it seems are the patch notes. This bloke has done a great video in the past that showed how the map has been slowly changing with updates as FromSoftware has improved the legibility of the terrain.

Labor wins, Murdoch's grip on the narrative weakens

It was incredible watching the campaigns run by the Murdoch media through its numerous papers and TV programs in the lead up to the Australian election. The way each one ran the same angle: attacking Labor, praising the LNP. Here's hoping Australia manages to tackle this problem, lest we slip further along this already trodden path.

Wave Race time

Get the Nintendo 64 out, grab some snacks, because we're going old school.

Tank fights

Love to see some good tank combos.

Get the fine China ready

We've got guests!

Tiny Sushi train

It's so cute!

