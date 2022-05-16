Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk says Twitter (TWTR) deal at lower price is 'not out of the question'

In a recent appearance, Elon Musk stated that a renegotiated Twitter (TWTR) deal is still possible.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
12

It’s been fascinating to say the least to monitor the latest developments in the saga between Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR). Following the news that the multi-billionaire Tesla CEO would be acquiring the social media company, he sought to raise funds in order to help finance the deal. Then, he stated that the deal was on hold as he awaited more information on Twitter’s bot accounts and spam. Now, Elon Musk has stated that a renegotiated Twitter (TWTR) deal at a lower price isn’t out of the question.

Elon Musk recently appeared at a conference in Miami run by the creators of the All-In podcast, as reported by Bloomberg. It was here that the topic of the pending Twitter (TWTR) acquisition came up, a recurring theme in his recent public appearances. It was during this talk that he stated that a Twitter deal at a lower price is “not out of the question.” It was just days ago that Musk stated he was seeking more information about the amount of bots and spam accounts on Twitter, thus putting the deal on hold.

twitter elon musk bots

Earlier today, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared a thread that reported on the company’s internal investigation on spam and bots. He said that the company came to the conclusion that over the past four quarters, bots make up for roughly 5 percent of the accounts on Twitter. However, he said that some of the information used to determine this must remain private. Elon Musk replied with the poop emoji to express his disapproval. Musk poured more doubt on the metric during his appearance at the Miami tech conference, saying that he estimates bots take up roughly 20 percent of Twitter users.

With uncertainty surrounding Twitter’s bot and spam numbers, the pending Musk acquisition continues to be in question. With him not ruling out a renegotiated deal at a lower price, we’re likely far from seeing the end of this back and forth. As always, expect timely updates on Shacknews’ respective topic pages for Twitter and Elon Musk.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 16, 2022 2:10 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk says Twitter (TWTR) deal at lower price is 'not out of the question'

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 16, 2022 2:14 PM

      "now that I've reneged on my last deal let's make a new one"

    • soapland legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 16, 2022 2:24 PM

      I hope twitter have a case to sue the tits off Elon for breach of contact.

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 16, 2022 3:23 PM

        But was there a contract? Or was it all just a gentlemen's agreement?

        • not5am legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 16, 2022 3:27 PM

          he waived his due diligence (ie looking into the company's finances) and signed the merger agreement. he's now at the part of finding financing to close the deal. the only way for him to break the deal without facing a lawsuit or the breakup fee is for him to not be able to pay for it, which is gonna be difficult for the richest man in the world.

        • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 16, 2022 3:31 PM

          There is a contract

          https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000119312522120461/d310843dex21.htm

          • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            May 16, 2022 5:36 PM

            Is he feeked?

            • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              May 16, 2022 6:00 PM

              He’s clearly shown that nothing matters, including laws and contracts, because he’s rich

              • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 16, 2022 6:05 PM

                And it's true, all of it. He can do whatever the fuck he wants, whenever the fuck he wants, and feel absolutely no real consequences. I won't be surprised when he literally buys the US government and takes it private in a few years. Gonna be a hell of a ride

        • AssGoblin legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 16, 2022 4:03 PM

          His NDA violation as well

        • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 16, 2022 4:26 PM

          I think he's on the hook for $1B if he backs out

      • not5am legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 16, 2022 3:33 PM

        matt levine suggested that they ban him from the platform:
        Me: Because we run Twitter. And if you walk, we are going to kick you off Twitter permanently. This will make it harder for you to connect with your fans and sell Teslas and keep up your company’s stock price; losing access to Twitter will cost you considerably more than the $46 billion you agreed to pay for it. Also though it will take away the main source of joy in your life. Without tweeting memes and trolling people, what will you have left? Sure, two hundred billion dollars, but what good does that do you if you can’t tweet?

        https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-05-16/the-trump-spac-is-in-business

        • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 16, 2022 3:59 PM

          That’s really shitty. That makes me want to cancel twitter more than Musk buying it.

          • action wombmate legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 16, 2022 4:22 PM

            I don't think this was an actual statement from Twitter, I think it was a line from an editorial.

            • not5am legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 16, 2022 4:51 PM

              yeah, its a "if i was twitter's board" thing

        • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 16, 2022 4:27 PM

          that last line is fucking hilarious

    • eskimo spy legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 16, 2022 3:37 PM

      Awful twat, hero of awful twats.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 16, 2022 4:16 PM

      Phony Stark

