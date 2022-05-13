Elon Musk puts Twitter (TWTR) deal on hold pending supporting info on bot stats Elon Musk is altering the deal. Pray he doesn't alter it any further, Twitter shareholders.

Elon Musk just tweeted out that he is putting the deal to acquire Twitter on hold pending further explanation of the company's claim that less than 5% of users are bots.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

A Twitter (TWTR) filing on Monday made the bold claim that less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter were bots. Apparently Musk isn't buying it, and he should know as someone who's replies are filled with crypto shills and verified accounts that claim to be him. Then again, Twitter does define the term active user differently than their competitors, so the company could be telling the truth based on their own specific way of calculating these stats.

Twitter (TWTR) shares crashed nearly 25% on the news that Elon Musk has paused the deal.

Alongside his rhetoric about making Twitter a public square for free speech, Musk has made claims that he would rid the platform of spam bots. Based on his reaction to Twitter's recent disclosure, it seems that he believes the company is understating the problem.

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

Just yesterday, rumors spread across the Internet that Musk would no longer be using margin debt on his Tesla shares to pay for ths Twitter deal. Now he may be stuck paying the $1 billion breakup fee if he walks away from the agreed-upon $44 billion acquisition. Could this get any messier? Keep it locked on Shacknews to find out.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Twitter via TWTR shares