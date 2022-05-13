Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elon Musk puts Twitter (TWTR) deal on hold pending supporting info on bot stats

Elon Musk is altering the deal. Pray he doesn't alter it any further, Twitter shareholders.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Getty Images
2

Elon Musk just tweeted out that he is putting the deal to acquire Twitter on hold pending further explanation of the company's claim that less than 5% of users are bots.

A Twitter (TWTR) filing on Monday made the bold claim that less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter were bots. Apparently Musk isn't buying it, and he should know as someone who's replies are filled with crypto shills and verified accounts that claim to be him. Then again, Twitter does define the term active user differently than their competitors, so the company could be telling the truth based on their own specific way of calculating these stats.

Twitter (TWTR) shares crashed nearly 25% on the news that Elon Musk has paused the deal.
Twitter (TWTR) shares crashed nearly 25% on the news that Elon Musk has paused the deal.

Alongside his rhetoric about making Twitter a public square for free speech, Musk has made claims that he would rid the platform of spam bots. Based on his reaction to Twitter's recent disclosure, it seems that he believes the company is understating the problem.

Just yesterday, rumors spread across the Internet that Musk would no longer be using margin debt on his Tesla shares to pay for ths Twitter deal. Now he may be stuck paying the $1 billion breakup fee if he walks away from the agreed-upon $44 billion acquisition. Could this get any messier? Keep it locked on Shacknews to find out.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Twitter via TWTR shares

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola